7 comedy dramas to watch if you liked Hulu’s Dying for Sex

In Dying for Sex (2025), Michelle Williams plays Molly, a terminally ill woman whose deepest desire is to be desired. Molly leaves her husband of over a decade and goes on what her X calls a "Sex quest" to discover herself and her sexuality. Parallelly, her friendship with Nikki (Jenny Slate) blooms.

Ad

This FX on Hulu comedy-drama is based on the Wondery podcast, which is hosted by Molly Kochan, who is the real-life inspiration of the character and Nikki Boyer. This makes fans root for her journey and wait anxiously to see how her story ends. With a delightful mix of warmth, womanhood, and self-discovery, Dying for Sex is a must-watch.

Fans of the Hulu show can also check out these comedy-drama shows.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Sex Education, Grace and Frankie, and other shows like Dying for Sex

1) Sex Education (2019-2023)

Asa Butterfield plays Otis Milburn (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) is a high-school student who starts a sex clinic with Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) to advise students on matters of intimacy. His mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), is a licensed sex therapist with a complicated relationship with romance.

Ad

Sex Education is a comedy-drama that centers around discovering sexuality, becoming more comfortable with intimacy, and growing through life experiences. Dying for Sex fans will enjoy the breath of fresh air this show brings with its sex-positive approach to storytelling.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-)

The girls from the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video India)

Four roommates— Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney— experience adulthood, friendship, and womanhood in their journey to sexual discovery as freshmen students at Essex College in Vermont. This comedy-drama explores the dynamics of young adult women taking on life together.

Ad

Dying for Sex fans will enjoy the female friendships and complicated relationships in The Sex Lives of College Girls. The exploration of a woman's sexual journey is similar in both shows, even though the premise is largely different.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Two rivals, cosmetics tycoon Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and artist Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin), form an unlikely friendship when they discover their husbands are in love with each other. They embark on a journey of rediscovery and stick with each other through life's ordeals.

Ad

The old women's friendship is a highlight of this show. Dying for Sex fans will enjoy their iconic chemistry, witty banter, and heartwarming moments. Like Nikki and Molly, the two women undergo health crises, romantic turmoil, and moments that test their friendship.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) High Fidelity (2020)

Zoë Kravitz as Rob in High Fidelity (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Robyn "Rob" Brooks (Zoë Kravitz) grows through her romantic and sexual encounters while running a record store in Brooklyn, New York City. Her story progresses through a creative use of the music and pop culture that surrounds her.

Ad

Although High Fidelity got canceled after one season, fans loved its exploration of womanhood, sexuality, and life in the big city. Dying for Sex fans will relate to Rob and her journey.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Girls (2012-2017)

A still from Girls (Image via YouTube/HBO UK)

Four women— Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna— grapple their way through adulthood together as 20-somethings in New York City. This feminist comedy-drama deals with their journey to sexual discovery, understanding financial independence, and iconic female friendships.

Ad

Fans of Dying for Sex will enjoy the show's strong stance on women's sexual journeys and root for their misadventures as they grow into independent, fearless adults.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

Mindy Kaling plays Mindy Lahiri (Image via YouTube/The Mindy Project)

OB/GYN Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) goes through life's ups and downs as a single woman trying to find love while running a small practice in New York City. The show follows her escapades in finding love and provides open and honest commentary (laced with satire) on the pressures women face in life, love, and acts of intimacy.

Ad

Fans of Dying for Sex who are looking for a more light-hearted comedy drama will enjoy Mindy's eventful life.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) Shrill (2019-2021)

Annie in Shrill (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Aidy Bryant plays Annie Easton, a woman who doesn't let society's pressures on women's body types affect her. She forges through terrible romantic relationships, taking care of sick parents, and working as a journalist in a high-pressure workplace, all while never giving up on making it in the world.

Ad

Dying for Sex explores a woman's dying need to feel good during physical intimacy. In Shrill, Annie goes through a similar storyline. They're both stories of women who want to feel great in their own bodies.

Where to watch: Hulu

Dying for Sex fans can also check out the Wondery podcast to hear more about Molly and Nikki's story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More