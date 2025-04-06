7 medical dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s PULSE

Netflix’s PULSE is set in a fast-paced Miami trauma center. The series follows Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), a third-year resident. She is suddenly thrust into the role of interim chief after calling out her former boss (and ex), Dr. Xander Phillips, for s*xual harassment. Talk about walking into a storm. And there’s an actual hurricane barreling toward the hospital.

The cast features Colin Woodell as the smug, smooth-talking Dr. Phillips. Justina Machado, who adds heart and grit as the ER’s tough-as-nails nurse. A rotating crew of interns, patients, and specialists keeps the tension high and the stakes even higher.

What the fans loved was the realness of this series. The messy, layered relationships. The way it tackled gender dynamics and workplace toxicity without getting preachy. PULSE isn’t just about medicine—it’s about survival, in and out of scrubs.

If you are craving for more drama after Netflix’s PULSE, here's a list of 7 medical shows that bring a similar intensity.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

House, The Pitt, and 5 other medical dramas like PULSE

1) Grey's Anatomy

Still from Grey's Anatomy (Image via ABC)

Set at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, the series starts with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a fresh intern with a legacy-sized shadow hanging over her. This ongoing show spans nineteen seasons filled with chaos, heartbreak, and some of the wildest surgeries.

The cast includes Patrick Dempsey as McDreamy, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, and Chandra Wilson. It also features James Pickens Jr., along with a revolving door of doctors, interns, and drama. Each season piles on new characters, deaths, romances, and ethically questionable decisions.

Fans keep coming back for the emotional whiplash. One minute it’s intense drama, next minute it’s tears-on-the-pillow. And through it all, the show finds ways to stay relevant.

If PULSE hit the right nerve, Grey’s Anatomy is practically a rite of passage.

2) Scrubs

Still from Scrubs (Image via Hulu)

The show follows John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), a young doctor trying to survive Sacred Heart Hospital. He has his best friend Turk (Donald Faison) and the ever-sarcastic Elliot (Sarah Chalke) by his side. It bounces between deep emotional distress and broad humor.

Then there’s Dr. Cox, the ultimate grumpy mentor with a heart buried under layers of insults. Additionally, there is The Janitor—a character that borders on the surreal.

What made fans stick around wasn’t just the jokes—it was the balance. Scrubs nailed that tricky line between chaos and sincerity. Much like PULSE, it showed the emotional toll of medicine without turning everything into a soap opera. For anyone vibing with PULSE, this show offers a nostalgic throwback.

3) House

Still from House (Image via Disney+)

House follows the sharp, often abrasive Dr. Gregory House, a medical genius with a limp, a cane, and a serious Vicodin habit. Set in a New Jersey teaching hospital, the show tracks House and his handpicked team as they crack complex medical cases that stump everyone else.

There is no warm bedside manner here—just pure diagnostics, heavy sarcasm, and a multitude of moral grey areas. Hugh Laurie leads the cast, with supporting roles from Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, and Robert Sean Leonard.

The format of this show is akin puzzle wrapped in symptoms, solved within 45 minutes. Audiences were drawn to its structure—part medical drama, part mystery—alongside House’s unpredictable personality.

For those who found PULSE compelling, especially in its take on flawed brilliance in high-stakes environments, House offers a similarly intricate look at medicine under pressure. It's one of those shows that fits right into the rhythm PULSE fans might be looking for.

4) ER

Still from ER (Image via NBC)

ER dives headfirst into the chaos of a Chicago emergency room, where life moves fast and decisions must be made even faster. The show doesn’t slow down—doctors juggle trauma cases, hospital politics, and personal issues, all while attempting to maintain control.

Created by Michael Crichton, ER boasts a cast that saw names like George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, and Noah Wyle step into scrubs. The premise is simple but gripping—save lives, every hour of every day. High-intensity situations are paired with deeply human stories, unfolding across 15 seasons without losing momentum.

What drew the viewers' attention was the realism, showing the grit and unpredictability of hospital life. The format keeps the pace moving, while character arcs ensure its longevity.

For viewers who were pulled into PULSE for its pace and emotional depth, ER holds a similar pulse—fast, grounded, and constantly shifting.

5) The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor centers around Shaun Murphy, a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome, navigating life inside a hospital in San Jose. Played by Freddie Highmore, Shaun brings a fresh lens to medical problem-solving, where logic meets instinct, often clashing with more traditional methods.

The series, based on a Korean drama of the same name. It follows Shaun’s journey through tough surgeries, personal hurdles, and the complexities of being different in a rigid system.

The show mixes medical cases with a steady dose of character-driven drama. From tense operating room moments to softer beats in hospital hallways, each episode balances pressure with pause. Alongside Highmore, the cast includes Hill Harper, Antonia Thomas, and Richard Schiff, building a layered ensemble dynamic.

For viewers who found PULSE compelling for its emotional undercurrents and hospital-based tension, The Good Doctor runs on a similar rhythm.

6) The Pitt

Set in the gritty heart of a city hospital’s trauma ward, The Pitt throws the spotlight on overworked doctors, frantic ER nights, and the intense pressure of emergency medicine. The show dives into complex cases, messy personal dynamics, and the blurred line between right and necessary.

Led by a strong ensemble—Dr. Lena Moore (Jessica Barden), Dr. Ray Donovan (Dulé Hill), and nurse tech Jonah (Dominic Fike)—the series leans into challenging situations. However, it goes beyond blood and broken bones. The show taps into the mental toll, the silence between alarms, the calm before a crash cart rolls in.

The unfiltered setting and raw pacing drew in viewers who resonated with PULSE. That same breathless tension. That same emotional hum beneath the surface. For fans, The Pitt keeps the pulse racing, right where it left off—just with a bit more grit under the nails.

7) Nip/Tuck

Still from Nip/Tuck (Image via FX)

Nip/Tuck zooms in on two Miami plastic surgeons—Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) and Christian Troy (Julian McMahon)—as they slice through more than just skin. Their practice may revolve around physical transformation, but the real drama lies beneath the surface. Ethics blur, lines are crossed, and secrets come to light.

The show delves into vanity, identity, and everything money can (and can’t) buy. With each procedure comes a new case, a new story, a new mess to clean up—personally and professionally. Some episodes are glossy while others take a much darker turn.

What set Nip/Tuck apart was its willingness to push boundaries. The dialogue is sharp, the visuals are often graphic, yet the character work pulls it back from the edge.

For those who got hooked on PULSE for its emotional tension and messy human core, Nip/Tuck delivers a similar rhythm—just turned up a few notches. A little louder, a little riskier but still beating with that same pulse.

From critical surgeries to tangled personal lives, these shows carry the same emotional heartbeat that made PULSE stand out. Different settings, different styles—but the tension, drama, and moral dilemmas stay consistent. For anyone still riding the wave, this lineup keeps the adrenaline pumping and the stories just as gripping.

