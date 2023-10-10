Does Wilson die on House M.D.? The tragic ending and Gregory's decision, explained

House M.D. is widely regarded as one of the best medical dramas of all time. Broadcasted on the Fox network, the series captivated its fans for over eight years. Hugh Laurie played the main role of Dr. Gregory House, who saved many lives on the show with his extraordinary medical knowledge.

The series concluded with Dr. Gregory faking his death and leaving with his best friend, Dr. Wilson, leaving fans both thrilled and puzzled, and leading to numerous open questions.

One such question is: Does Wilson die on House M.D.? This is because the show ended with the best friends traveling together, even though Wilson had only five more months to live due to his cancer diagnosis. Wilson's character is portrayed by Robert Sean Leonard.

Wilson probably dies at the end of House M.D

According to the plot, James Evan Wilson had terminal cancer and was given only five months to live.

As per the story, he was the Head of Oncology at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital and was diagnosed with Thymoma in the season 8 episode titled Body and Soul. Wilson was a close friend of Gregory, who had dated several women but ended up single. Through thick and thin, Wilson always stood by his friend.

Wilson had been treated for clinical depression and was the only member who voted in favor of Gregory, but it wasn't enough, and it ultimately cost him his place on the board.

In season 8, Wilson was released from prison and initially expressed his dislike for Gregory. However, they repaired their friendship, and Gregory learned about Wilson's cancer diagnosis, with a prognosis of no more than six months to live.

Wilson also stated that he did not want treatment, which caused a rift between the friends, but Gregory eventually accepted Wilson's decision. The former decided to spend his remaining time with Wilson, but a medical treatment mishap led to Gregory being incarcerated.

To escape his jail sentence, Gregory faked his death and embarked on a bike tour across America with his friend Wilson in his final days.

It is assumed that Wilson either became more sick and passed away within six months or possibly agreed to treatment due to House's persuasion and survived.

Gregory's decision regarding Wilson's death

Dr. Gregory did not want to witness his friend's death from cancer, but Wilson was adamant about not receiving treatment, and to some extent, the former accepted this outcome. He wanted to make their last days together as happy as possible and decided to go on an extensive bike trip across America. The series concluded with the friends riding into the sunset.

Gregory's decision to support his friend Wilson in his final days demonstrated the depth of their friendship. He aimed to make every minute count and create lasting memories with his friend Gregory, who specialized in Infectious Disease and Nephrology. Regarding the last episode, Hugh Laurie (Dr. Gregory) told Entertainment Weekly:

"I don't think one judges an entire eight years based on how we execute the last 30 seconds, The eight years we've done will be the eight years we've done whether or not people are disappointed or satisfied by the last episode."

Wilson is the only friend Gregory has, and this justifies the final choice the friends make in House M.D. The final episode was aired on Fox on May 21, 2012.