The Pitt has an extraordinary plan that few current shows try

Max's medical drama series The Pitt premiered on January 9, 2025. It is created by R. Scott Gemmill, and every episode focuses on different cases at the emergency department of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The series was renewed for another season in February.

In an interview with Vulture dated March 27, 2025, HBO and Max Chairman Casey Bloys talked about the unique streaming approach that the network is adopting with the show. He said that The Pitt stands out with its strategy of embracing a traditional network-style procedural format within the streaming era.

With 15 episodes per season, a weekly primetime release, and a budget-conscious yet high-quality production, it prioritizes long-term audience engagement over binge drops. This approach positions The Pitt as a potential long-running staple in the industry.

Max executive Casey Bloys hints at The Pitt being a long-running show

Since its release in January this year, The Pitt has gained a loyal fanbase. Max Chairman Casey Bloys has hinted that the show is being developed as a long-running series.

Unlike many modern shows that wrap up within a few seasons, the film is structured for longevity, with a traditional network-style format featuring 15-episode seasons and a steady, weekly release schedule. Bloys talked about the idea behind the 15-episode format, saying:

"We were very intentional about wanting a network-style show, meaning longer than seven or eight episodes. We specifically wanted a show that could go for 15 episodes each season because that’s 15 weeks of engagement for us."

This approach not only keeps audiences engaged over a longer period, but also allows for deep character development and evolving storylines that can unfold over multiple years. Bloys’s confidence in the show’s format suggests that Max sees this series as more than just a short-term hit. It is a potential flagship series that could sustain viewer interest for years to come.

Bloys also talked about the thought and inspiration behind designing the show's format.

"It was a couple of things. There was this idea of trying to figure out, 'What’s an HBO show versus a Max show? How do you define them?' You know an HBO show. I can point to a lot of them and say, 'That’s what it should feel like.' A Max show is something we were still trying to define," he said.

He continued:

"One of the thoughts was, 'Well, a network-type show is not something we would normally do for HBO.' One reason I’m very happy with The Pitt is, it is something I can point to concretely and say, 'That is a great example of a Max original.'"

About The Pitt

The Pitt is a medical drama series created by ER veteran R. Scott Gemmill and produced by John Wells. The series offers a look into the high-pressure environment of a Pittsburgh emergency room.

Each of the 15 episodes represents a single hour of a continuous 15-hour shift, engaging viewers in real-time medical crises. Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Robby Robinavitch, a seasoned physician struggling with personal loss while mentoring a diverse team of doctors and medical students.

The ensemble cast includes Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Marron Ball, Supriya Ganesh, and Fiona Dourif. Praised for its realism and storytelling, the series has resonated with audiences and critics alike, achieving a 97% critic score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this article's writing.

