How many episodes will The Pitt have? Everything you need to know

The Pitt is a medical drama series that takes an intense, real-time approach to storytelling, following a 15-hour emergency room shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

The show puts the audience in the middle of the chaos as doctors, nurses, and residents navigate life-or-death emergencies, difficult ethical decisions, and the overwhelming emotional toll of working in an underfunded, overcrowded ER.

The show premiered on January 9, 2025, on Max, kicking off with a two-episode debut. Since then, it has aired weekly on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. The show is set to have 15 episodes in total, with each episode representing one hour of the shift in the emergency room.

The cast is led by Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinovitch, an attending doctor haunted by his past experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s joined by Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins, a senior resident dealing with personal and professional struggles, Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon, and Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, a 42-year-old second-year resident still proving herself.

How many episodes will The Pitt have?

The Pitt season 1 (Image via Max)

Max ordered a 15-episode first season, meaning there will be 15 total hours of this ER shift. This makes The Pitt unique among medical dramas, as most shows in the genre don’t follow real-time storytelling like this.

Instead of skipping hours or cutting between different storylines days or weeks apart, each episode picks up exactly where the previous one left off, creating a non-stop, immersive experience that keeps escalating.

As mentioned earlier, the show started airing on January 9, 2025, and it has released a new episode every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Right now, the show is halfway through, with eight episodes remaining before the season finale on April 10, 2025.

Unlike most network medical dramas that have 20+ episodes per season, The Pitt sticks to a tighter, 15-episode format, ensuring every moment counts. Each episode tackles multiple high-stakes medical cases, while also exploring ongoing character arcs, from Dr. Robby's worsening PTSD to Dr. Collins' devastating loss in episode 7.

The release dates and timings for the upcoming episodes are listed as follows:

Episode Title Release Date Time (ET/PT) Episode 1 7 AM January 9, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 2 8 AM January 9, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 3 9 AM January 16, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 4 10 AM January 23, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 5 11 AM January 30, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 6 12 PM February 6, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 7 1 PM February 13, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 8 2 PM February 20, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 9 3 PM February 27, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 10 4 PM March 6, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 11 5 PM March 13, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 12 6 PM March 20, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 13 7 PM March 27, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 14 8 PM April 3, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Episode 15 9 PM (Season Finale) April 10, 2025 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Will The Pitt get a second season?

The Pitt season 1 (Image via Max)

Just before episode 7 aired, Max renewed The Pitt for a second season on February 14, 2025. The announcement came after the show became one of the platform’s most-watched series globally and has received a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that viewers love its high-intensity storytelling and realistic portrayal of emergency medicine.

In a joint statement to Variety on the day of the announcement, Executive Producers of the show, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Producer John Wells said:

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of ‘The Pitt’ and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season"

It’s unclear if season 2 will stick to the same format—one shift spread across 15 episodes—or if it will expand to a longer timeline. Given how much character development has already happened in just seven episodes, the writers have plenty of room to explore what comes next.

For now, though, season 1 still has eight episodes left, and based on how things are going, the final hours of this shift will be the most chaotic yet.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt season 1 (Image via Max)

The Pitt takes place over a single 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, one of the busiest and most overwhelmed emergency rooms in the city. The show begins at 7 am, when Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinovitch (Noah Wyle), a senior attending physician, starts his shift on the anniversary of his mentor’s death from COVID-19. Haunted by past trauma, Robby is trying to hold himself together while leading a team of residents and medical students who are thrown into chaos the second they step into the ER.

From the moment the shift begins, the hospital is overcrowded, understaffed, and under immense pressure. Patients range from gunshot victims to overdose cases, children in critical condition, and people who have been waiting hours just to be seen. Every episode follows one hour in real-time, making the audience feel like they are experiencing the chaos alongside the doctors.

As the hours pass, the personal lives of the doctors start colliding with their work. Dr. Heather Collins struggles to balance her own pregnancy complications while treating a teenage girl seeking an abortion. Dr. Trinity Santos, an overconfident intern, faces her own traumatic past when she realizes a patient is a child predator. Dr. Samira Mohan, a third-year resident, is constantly at odds with Robby, trying to prove herself despite his short temper.

Meanwhile, tensions between hospital leadership and the medical staff continue to rise, with Gloria Underwood, the chief medical officer, pushing for changes that Robby vehemently disagrees with. As the shift continues, the team faces life-or-death decisions, heartbreaking losses, and moments of pure adrenaline, all leading toward an explosive and emotional finale at 9 pm—the final hour of this never-ending day.

The next episode of The Pitt, titled 3:00 P.M., is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Max.

