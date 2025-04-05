Pulse season 1: Full list of cast explored

Netflix's first English medical drama, Pulse, premiered on April 3, 2025. Set at Maguire Medical Center in Miami, the series follows doctors handling critical emergencies.

Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident after filing a sexual harassment complaint against Dr. Xander Phillips. The show explores complex relationships and ethical dilemmas within the hospital.

Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse collaborated to create Pulse, a show about medical emergencies combined with deep character relationships. The show presents a realistic view of a busy trauma center.

Main cast members of Pulse season 1

1) Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz

Justina Machado (Image via Getty)

In Pulse season 1, Dr. Natalie Cruz leads the hospital as its Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine department. She has a caring and decisive personality and leads her staff with effectiveness.

Machado is famous for her work on One Day at a Time and Six Feet Under.

2) Colin Woodell as Dr. Xander Phillips

Colin Woodell (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

As Dr. Xander Phillips in Pulse season 1, Colin Woodell leads operations as the Chief Resident of Maguire Medical Center's Emergency Medicine department. The medical community recognizes Dr. Phillips as a skilled and esteemed administrator from a top physician family.

The medical department faces internal reorganization after the hospital suspended Dr. Phillips due to s*xual harassment charges brought by Dr. Danny (Willa Fitzgerald).

Before this role, Woodell made a name for himself through The Flight Attendant and The Originals.

3) Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms

Willa Fitzgerald (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

The series features Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, who unexpectedly becomes the chief resident of emergency while navigating work problems and her triumphs.

Before this role Fitzgerald gained fame through her parts in The Fall of the House of Usher and Scream.

4) Jessie T. Usher as Dr. Sam Elijah

Jessie T. Usher (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Jessie T. Usher plays Dr. Sam Elijah, a third-year Emergency Medicine resident and Danny's professional and personal support. The show illustrates Sam's challenges in maintaining relationships at work and handling stressful situations in the workplace.

Usher gained fame from The Boys and Survivor's Remorse.

5) Jessy Yates as Dr. Harper Simms

Jessy Yates (Image via Instagram/@jessyyates)

Jessy Yates portrays Dr. Harper Simms, a second-year Emergency Medicine resident who also happens to be Danny’s younger sister. Harper’s unique perspective and determination make her a valuable part of the team.

Despite having cerebral palsy, Yates became the first wheelchair student at Yale School of Drama.

6) Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano

Néstor Carbonell (Image via Instagram/@nestorcarbonell)

Néstor Carbonell plays Dr. Ruben Soriano, a senior surgeon at Maguire Medical Center. Dr. Soriano is known for his hard-working nature, compassion, and dedication to the surgical team.

He is known for his roles in Lost and Bates Motel.

7) Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole

Jack Bannon (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

In Pulse season 1, Jack Bannon plays Dr. Tom Cole, a surgical resident in his second year of training at Maguire Medical Center. Dr. Tom Cole arrives at the trauma unit as the new, pleasant, and amusing doctor.

He is recognized for his appearance in Pennyworth.

8) Chelsea Muirhead as Dr. Sophie Chan

Chelsea Muirhead (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Chelsea Muirhead portrayed the surgical intern, Dr. Sophie Chan, who works at Maguire Medical Center. The surgical team welcomes Dr. Chan as a newcomer who wants to demonstrate her performance and gain status at this hospital.

Muirhead is recognized for her role in Shoresy.

9) Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Daniela Nieves (Image via Instagram/@danielanieves)

Daniela Nieves plays Camila Perez, who enters her third medical year at Maguire Medical Center while building her reputation among its tough staff. Camila learns important medical skills from her colleagues while experiencing specific career growth challenges.

Nieves is credited with the film Sex Appeal.

10) Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Arturo Del Puerto (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Arturo Del Puerto plays Luis Dominguez, the Emergency Room Charge Nurse in Pulse season 1. He works at Maguire Medical Center and leads his team by setting operational plans, delivering top-quality patient care, and managing the ER response during emergencies.

Del Puerto contributed to two popular TV shows, including Fear the Walking Dead and Independence Day: Resurgence.

11) Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Jessica Rothe (Image via Getty)

Jessica Rothe plays Cass Himmelstein, a senior nurse at the Miami Maguire Medical Center ER. She shows an excellent work ethic and handles the tough ER duties while starting a delicate romance with Dr. Tom Cole.

Rothe gained fame through her parts in Happy Death Day and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U.

12) Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

Santiago Segura (Image via Instagram/@santiagoasegura)

Santiago Segura plays paramedic Gabriel Moreno in Pulse Season 1, who regularly works with the ER staff to deliver urgent care during medical emergencies.

Segura is known for his acting work in the films Scream and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

13) Ash Santos as Nia Washington

Ash Santos (Image via Getty)

In Pulse season 1, Ash Santos portrays Nia Washington, a confident and scrappy Miami-Dade County EMT from a large, close-knit family. Santos has appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Other cast members of Pulse season 1

Here are additional cast members from Netflix's medical drama Pulse season 1:

Sophia Torres

Brenda Arteaga-Walsh

Kathryn Smith-McGlynn

Charlayne Woodard

Michael William Freeman

David Walton

Kathe Mazur

Katie Leclerc

J.R. Ramirez

Evan Bittencourt

Mimi Fletcher

Ramona DuBarry

Natalie Bassi

Kevin Young

Joanna DeLane

Auburn Ashley

Glenn Thayer

Ryan Jason Cook

Buck Burns

Bethany Brandt

Gerardo Celasco

Joey Marie Urbina

Manny Rubio

Jason Coviello

Kathryn Phipps

Mariel Suarez

Hank Rogerson

Julie Ann Emery

Chris Mulkey

Reed Shannon

Karina Palacio

Bree Mignano

Oscar Balderrama

Aaron Dominguez

Jordyn Aquino

Arianne Martin

Ben Darby

Peter Zizzo

Damaris Vega

Cecile Cubiló

Alex Felix

Maxwell Almono

Emily Rose Hernandez

Shelley Holt

Heath Adam Cates

Carly Roland

Isabella Day

Michael Garza

Valentin Mexico

McKale Jude Bingham

Taylor Kottke

Golden Goodwin

Victor Cordova

Natalia Castellanos

Lydia Martinez

Jaret Sacrey

Eric Barragan

Randall Ayers

Krystal Barrera

Matt Corboy

Casey Messer

Ansel Wolf Pierce

David DeLao

Nyomei Valentina Lara

Emily Katherine Ford

Jackie Nova

Guillermo A. Portillo III

Andrew Roach

RaShayla Daniels

Orion Carrington

Reese Fast

Jazzy Zama

Manny Greenfield

Anny Elizabeth Rosario

Amie MacKenzie

Joe Manuel Gallegos Jr.

Lamont Couch

Sasha Baker

Amy Puente

Fernanda Espíndola

Isabel Chavez

Gretchen Ho

Malcom Stokes

Carlos Salmón

Danny Arroyo

Jason Potter

Fans can watch new episodes of Pulse season 1 on Netflix.

