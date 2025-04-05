Pulse season 1: Full list of cast explored

Netflix's first English medical drama, Pulse, premiered on April 3, 2025. Set at Maguire Medical Center in Miami, the series follows doctors handling critical emergencies.
Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident after filing a sexual harassment complaint against Dr. Xander Phillips. The show explores complex relationships and ethical dilemmas within the hospital.
Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse collaborated to create Pulse, a show about medical emergencies combined with deep character relationships. The show presents a realistic view of a busy trauma center.
Main cast members of Pulse season 1
1) Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz
In Pulse season 1, Dr. Natalie Cruz leads the hospital as its Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine department. She has a caring and decisive personality and leads her staff with effectiveness.
Machado is famous for her work on One Day at a Time and Six Feet Under.
2) Colin Woodell as Dr. Xander Phillips
As Dr. Xander Phillips in Pulse season 1, Colin Woodell leads operations as the Chief Resident of Maguire Medical Center's Emergency Medicine department. The medical community recognizes Dr. Phillips as a skilled and esteemed administrator from a top physician family.
The medical department faces internal reorganization after the hospital suspended Dr. Phillips due to s*xual harassment charges brought by Dr. Danny (Willa Fitzgerald).
Before this role, Woodell made a name for himself through The Flight Attendant and The Originals.
3) Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms
The series features Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, who unexpectedly becomes the chief resident of emergency while navigating work problems and her triumphs.
Before this role Fitzgerald gained fame through her parts in The Fall of the House of Usher and Scream.
4) Jessie T. Usher as Dr. Sam Elijah
Jessie T. Usher plays Dr. Sam Elijah, a third-year Emergency Medicine resident and Danny's professional and personal support. The show illustrates Sam's challenges in maintaining relationships at work and handling stressful situations in the workplace.
Usher gained fame from The Boys and Survivor's Remorse.
5) Jessy Yates as Dr. Harper Simms
Jessy Yates portrays Dr. Harper Simms, a second-year Emergency Medicine resident who also happens to be Danny’s younger sister. Harper’s unique perspective and determination make her a valuable part of the team.
Despite having cerebral palsy, Yates became the first wheelchair student at Yale School of Drama.
6) Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano
Néstor Carbonell plays Dr. Ruben Soriano, a senior surgeon at Maguire Medical Center. Dr. Soriano is known for his hard-working nature, compassion, and dedication to the surgical team.
He is known for his roles in Lost and Bates Motel.
7) Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole
In Pulse season 1, Jack Bannon plays Dr. Tom Cole, a surgical resident in his second year of training at Maguire Medical Center. Dr. Tom Cole arrives at the trauma unit as the new, pleasant, and amusing doctor.
He is recognized for his appearance in Pennyworth.
8) Chelsea Muirhead as Dr. Sophie Chan
Chelsea Muirhead portrayed the surgical intern, Dr. Sophie Chan, who works at Maguire Medical Center. The surgical team welcomes Dr. Chan as a newcomer who wants to demonstrate her performance and gain status at this hospital.
Muirhead is recognized for her role in Shoresy.
9) Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez
Daniela Nieves plays Camila Perez, who enters her third medical year at Maguire Medical Center while building her reputation among its tough staff. Camila learns important medical skills from her colleagues while experiencing specific career growth challenges.
Nieves is credited with the film Sex Appeal.
10) Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez
Arturo Del Puerto plays Luis Dominguez, the Emergency Room Charge Nurse in Pulse season 1. He works at Maguire Medical Center and leads his team by setting operational plans, delivering top-quality patient care, and managing the ER response during emergencies.
Del Puerto contributed to two popular TV shows, including Fear the Walking Dead and Independence Day: Resurgence.
11) Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein
Jessica Rothe plays Cass Himmelstein, a senior nurse at the Miami Maguire Medical Center ER. She shows an excellent work ethic and handles the tough ER duties while starting a delicate romance with Dr. Tom Cole.
Rothe gained fame through her parts in Happy Death Day and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U.
12) Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno
Santiago Segura plays paramedic Gabriel Moreno in Pulse Season 1, who regularly works with the ER staff to deliver urgent care during medical emergencies.
Segura is known for his acting work in the films Scream and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.
13) Ash Santos as Nia Washington
In Pulse season 1, Ash Santos portrays Nia Washington, a confident and scrappy Miami-Dade County EMT from a large, close-knit family. Santos has appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
Other cast members of Pulse season 1
Here are additional cast members from Netflix's medical drama Pulse season 1:
- Sophia Torres
- Brenda Arteaga-Walsh
- Kathryn Smith-McGlynn
- Charlayne Woodard
- Michael William Freeman
- David Walton
- Kathe Mazur
- Katie Leclerc
- J.R. Ramirez
- Evan Bittencourt
- Mimi Fletcher
- Ramona DuBarry
- Natalie Bassi
- Kevin Young
- Joanna DeLane
- Auburn Ashley
- Glenn Thayer
- Ryan Jason Cook
- Buck Burns
- Bethany Brandt
- Gerardo Celasco
- Joey Marie Urbina
- Manny Rubio
- Jason Coviello
- Kathryn Phipps
- Mariel Suarez
- Hank Rogerson
- Julie Ann Emery
- Chris Mulkey
- Reed Shannon
- Karina Palacio
- Bree Mignano
- Oscar Balderrama
- Aaron Dominguez
- Jordyn Aquino
- Arianne Martin
- Ben Darby
- Peter Zizzo
- Damaris Vega
- Cecile Cubiló
- Alex Felix
- Maxwell Almono
- Emily Rose Hernandez
- Shelley Holt
- Heath Adam Cates
- Carly Roland
- Isabella Day
- Michael Garza
- Valentin Mexico
- McKale Jude Bingham
- Taylor Kottke
- Golden Goodwin
- Victor Cordova
- Natalia Castellanos
- Lydia Martinez
- Jaret Sacrey
- Eric Barragan
- Randall Ayers
- Krystal Barrera
- Matt Corboy
- Casey Messer
- Ansel Wolf Pierce
- David DeLao
- Nyomei Valentina Lara
- Emily Katherine Ford
- Jackie Nova
- Guillermo A. Portillo III
- Andrew Roach
- RaShayla Daniels
- Orion Carrington
- Reese Fast
- Jazzy Zama
- Manny Greenfield
- Anny Elizabeth Rosario
- Amie MacKenzie
- Joe Manuel Gallegos Jr.
- Lamont Couch
- Sasha Baker
- Amy Puente
- Fernanda Espíndola
- Isabel Chavez
- Gretchen Ho
- Malcom Stokes
- Carlos Salmón
- Danny Arroyo
- Jason Potter
Fans can watch new episodes of Pulse season 1 on Netflix.