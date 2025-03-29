Pulse season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix brings a new show onto their roster with Pulse season 1, making it the streaming platform's first-ever English-language medical procedural series. Starring The Fall of the House of Usher's Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell from The Originals, the new show brings a series of medical crises and personal drama that promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Pulse season 1 will be debuting on Netflix on Thursday, April 3, 2025, bringing ten episodes created by Emmy-winning writer Carlton Cuse and Zoe Robyn. Set in Miami's Maguire Medical Center, the show revolves around Fitzgerald's Danny, Woodell's Phillips, and other hospital staff dealing with one medical emergency after another and a complicated workplace romance.

The show also stars Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Justina Machado, Chelsea Muirhead, and more.

When and where will Pulse season 1 release?

Pulse season 1 will premiere on Thursday, April 3, 2025, on Netflix. All 10 episodes of the series will debut on the same day.

Netflix shared the official trailer on YouTube on March 7, 2025. The nearly 3-minute trailer showed the first look at Danny and Phillips' brewing romance amidst the hectic day-to-day life in the emergency room after Hurricane Abby hit Miami.

Pulse season 1 plot explored

Netflix's newest medical procedural, Pulse season 1, follows the busy work life of the doctors and staff of the Miami trauma center, Maguire Medical Center. Here's a short description of the show, per the synopsis from the streamer:

"A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital."

Series creator Zoe Robyn also teased the romantic storyline featured in the show, which involves the series star Danny Simms, played by Willia Fitzgerald, and Xander Phillips, portrayed by Colin Woodell. She said via Netflix Tudum:

"We always endeavored to make Danny and Phillips' relationship a real, authentic look at a workplace romance. We really wanted to play in the gray area of that situation. Pulse shows the edges and pitfalls of their relationship—but also the joyous moments of working a high-pressure job like this."

Per the Netflix Tudum feature of the series, Phillips gets suspended as the chief resident of their hospital for still unknown reasons, which leads to Danny's promotion. The usual ER crises aside, Maguire will be dealing with an onslaught of trauma cases after a hurricane hits Miami, forcing the hospital into lockdown. Even worse, Danny's and Phillips' relationship hits a rough patch.

Cast and characters in the series

Pulse season 1 has a slew of cast members, both doctors and staff, who are working at the Miami trauma center. However, per Netflix, the show will center on Danielle "Danny" Simms, played by Willa Fitzgerald. She's a third-year resident at Maguire Hospital and works as an emergency doctor.

Alongside Fitzgerald is Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips, the chief resident who comes from one of the powerful medical families in Miami and is one-half in the romantic relationship entertaining the ER. Woodell previously starred in The Originals and The Purge series, while Fitzgerald was in Reacher, Royal Pains, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Here are the other cast members playing recurring roles in the series:

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole

Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

Sophia Torres as Vero Cruz

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Ash Satos as Nia Washington

The people behind the show

Emmy-winner Carlton Cuse, a veteran screenwriter and producer best known for creating Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Rampage, Bates Motel, San Andreas, and Lost, created Pulse. He will also be the series showrunner alongside fellow show creator Zoe Robyn, who wrote for Hawaii Five-O and The Equalizer.

Cuse will also direct two episodes of the series, per its IMDb page, while other filmmakers, Sarah Boyd, Kate Dennis, SJ Main Muñoz, and Wendey Stanzler, will also direct two episodes each.

Catch all ten episodes of Pulse season 1 on Netflix starting April 3, 2025.

