Is Reacher season 4 happening soon? Renewal status explored

As mentioned on Forbes on February 22, 2025, much earlier than expected, Reacher season 4 was officially picked up in October 2024. Though no official release dates have been announced, from the past seasons' release dates, Reacher season 4 is expected to come out in April 2026, even though production hasn't started yet.

Ad

It's not a surprise that the show will return for another season. It has always gotten great reviews for its intense action and great casting. Since Reacher season 3 is a big hit, fans are looking forward to what comes next for this beloved show.

On Prime Video, Reacher season 3 episode 7 came out on March 20, 2025, and the season finale will be released on March 27, 2025. The Reacher series has taken the world by storm, and Amazon Prime viewers are hooked on it.

Ad

Trending

The story of Reacher is about Jack Reacher, a tough, no-nonsense former military police officer. Jack solves different crimes throughout the series and often uses his unique skills to get through tough situations. The show's plots are based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child.

Renewal of Reacher season 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacher season 4 has been confirmed, which is definitely a piece of great news for fans. When it was announced that Paramount would be closing its TV studio, it looked like the show might not be coming back.

One thing is for sure with season 4 Reacher's future is safe. The decision to make a fourth season was made long ago since filming for the third season was already over. Reacher season 4 is expected to continue to captivate viewers with its action and suspense.

Ad

Reacher season 3 episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Reacher season 3, episode 7, the crime boss Quinn is getting closer and closer to Reacher and his team, which includes Duffy, Neagley, and Guillermo.

Reacher and Duffy go to see Teresa's grandmother in Boston at the beginning of the episode to reassure her about their progress. While this is going on, Reacher and Duffy corner Prado, the owner of a sketchy art gallery, to get closer to Quinn.

Neagley joins the team and pretends to be a buyer to get information from Beck, who is becoming more suspicious of Quinn's tricks.

Ad

Beck is forced to help, even though he doesn't trust Quinn because he has already given him a harsh warning. He is pushed by Neagley to find out where Quinn is selling guns illegally and Teresa's location, since Quinn is holding her hostage in the basement.

The ATF takes over the operation, putting Reacher and Duffy out of the picture. The head of the ATF, Doug Sears, tells them to stay out of the way and criticizes them for taking so long to get involved.

Ad

Reacher still doesn't trust the ATF to handle the situation well, especially now that he knows Beck's son Richard could be in danger.

Beck telling them that the gun deal is going to happen at the Bullhead Salvage Yard is the most important part of the episode. Reacher realizes something is wrong, and Neagley finds out that the buyers are going to Beck's house instead of the salvage yard.

This new information shows Quinn's sneaky plan to trap Beck by giving him false information, which would put him in a deadly situation with the ATF while Quinn completes the deal at Beck's house.

Ad

As of now, Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video. It is expected that Reacher season 4 will be soon there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback