"The most beautiful ending" - Fans emotional as The Good Doctor series finally bids goodbye after 7 seasons

After seven long seasons, ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor has closed its chapter for good. The show, based on the 2013 South Korean drama Good Doctor, bid farewell to its fans with its final episode aptly titled Goodbye on May 21, 2024.

With its first season having debuted in 2017, the series stars Freddie Highmore as an autistic surgeon named Shaun Murphy. It follows his journey from being a surgical trainee to becoming a successful physician at San Jose's St. Bonaventure Hospital. Along the way, he finds friendship, love, and family among his peers.

To celebrate the finale, the official social media account of The Good Doctor posted a photo of the cast on Instagram on the same day. Fans were quick to express their sentiments in the comment section of the post.

One fan, @cathie.1977, wrote:

"The most beautiful ending to a beautiful story. Absolutely sobbing."

A fan reacts to 'The Good Doctor' series finale (Image via Instagram/@thegooddoctorabc)

Fans applauded the bittersweet finale which was heavy with emotion due to the tragic death of a major character. Many confessed that the final episode made them tear up, as seen in the reactions below.

"Freddy Highmore is such an underrated actor. He is outstanding. I'm still crying," one Instagram user, @dawndemario, wrote.

"I just cried for an hour!!! I will miss this show," wrote @jamiemason83.

"I was really happy with the ending. I cried a lot but it was beautiful," a different user, @tammyrichards43 commented.

Some fans stated that they would miss the show, having been part of the journey since it first premiered several years ago. They also thanked the cast and crew of the show for their work.

"I was 18 when the show premiered. I am now 25. I will miss it so much. Thank you for the memories," one fan, @jedimastermalc, wrote.

"I was 10 when the show first aired, now I'm 17, and with a new passion, the passion for medicine and the passion of saving life's, if it wasn't for this show, I would not have choosen to study medicine for college, so thank you @thegooddoctorabc you inspired a young kid to be a surgeon," wrote @stefrhdz.

"One of the best shows on television. Thank you to everyone for making such a fantastic show and giving my husband and I something to look forward to every week. Going to go cry now," @ky_lynn34 commented.

Besides Instagram, fans also took to X formerly Twitter to react to the ending of The Good Doctor and celebrate its run.

What happens in The Good Doctor finale? Series ending explored

In the final episode of The Good Doctor season 7, Dr. Shaun Murphy struggles with the news of Dr. Aaron Glassman's cancer diagnosis. His brain cancer has returned and this time it is terminal. As Shaun tries his best to convince Glassman to undergo treatment, Glassman discloses he has only three to six months to live, preferring to spend his remaining time with Shaun, Lea, and their son Steve rather than in pain.

Initially, Shaun accuses him of being selfish but eventually accepts his decision. Meanwhile, Claire Browne, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, develops a resistant Acinetobacter infection, resulting in septic shock. She is put in a coma to survive and Shaun struggles to find a solution for her condition.

Dr. Audrey Lim confronts Shaun, who insists he'll save both Glassman and Claire. Accused of being a coward and bad friend, Shaun devises a plan to treat Claire using viruses, despite FDA disapproval. Glassman performs the procedure himself to protect Shaun’s career, ultimately saving Claire's life.

A still from 'The Good Doctor' (Image via X/@GoodDoctorABC)

Eventually, Glassman dies offscreen and his legacy is carried on by Shaun and Claire. A 10-year time jump reveals the two have established a foundation in memory of Dr Glassman after his death. Shaun now has a daughter in addition to his son Steven. Shaun and Lea have a daughter, besides their son Steven.

Meanwhile, Claire and Jared are now married and have a daughter as well. While the episode included the tragic death of a beloved character, it ultimately ended with a sense of hope and happiness.

All seasons of The Good Doctor are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Read more: 10 medical drama to watch after The Good Doctor season 7