The Good Doctor Season 7 finale recap: A beloved character bids farewell with shocking death

ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor Season 7 has come to an end with a bittersweet finale. With episode 10 being aptly titled Goodbye, the series closed its final chapter on May 21, 2024.

For the unversed, this drama series which debuted back in 2017, was based on the 2013 South Korean drama Good Doctor. Freddie Highmore plays an autistic surgeon named Shaun Murphy, who goes from being a surgical trainee to becoming a successful physician at San Jose's St. Bonaventure Hospital. Along the way, he also becomes a friend to his peers, as well as a husband and father.

In the climactic finale of The Good Doctor season 7, two of Shaun's closest friends— his father figure and mentor Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) and his returning buddy Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), find themselves in life-or-death situations. As Shaun struggles to save the lives of both people, he is faced with the tragic realization that only one can make it out alive.

Dr. Glassman, who not only took Shaun under his wing but also fought for his place in the hospital, ultimately dies in the final episode of the series.

How does Dr. Glassman die in The Good Doctor season 7 finale?

In the penultimate episode titled Unconditional which aired on May 14, Dr. Glassman revealed to Shaun that his brain cancer had returned.

In the finale of The Good Doctor Season 7, Shaun is shown struggling with Glassman's news, especially because it is terminal this time. At the same time, Shaun is trying to discover a treatment for his longtime friend Dr. Claire Browne.

As the other doctors begin to reminisce about their happy times together, Glassman discloses that he only has three to six months to live. However, Shaun is still committed to finding a way to help his mentor and father figure.

Glassman explains that he would rather spend his good months with Shaun, Lea (Paige Spara), and their son Steve, than spend the rest of his days ill and in pain. His decision to forgo treatment is difficult for Shaun to understand, and he accuses him of being self-centered and giving up on them.

Eventually, Shaun comes around and accepts Glassman's decision. While the older doctor's death is not depicted onscreen, Shaun is seen riding a carousel first with Glassman, and then without him. This is a callback to a promise he made earlier to ride the carousel after Glassman's death. There is, however, a silver lining as Shaun is joined by his family, revealing that he is not alone.

Does Claire survive in The Good Doctor Season 7 finale?

In the penultimate episode of the show, Claire returns to San Jose where she is diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. She also rekindles her relationship with Jared which culminates in a kiss.

However, in The Good Doctor Season 7 finale, Claire develops an Acinetobacter infection that is resistant to most medications, resulting in septic shock. Putting her in a coma is the only way to give her a chance to survive. As Jared struggles to say goodbye to Claire, she apologizes for the lost time and declares her love while crying.

Jared comforts her, telling her that going to Guatemala was the right decision and that he too loves her. Claire understands that Shaun isn't there to bid her farewell in the event that she doesn't awaken from her coma. Dr. Audrey Lim confronts Shaun, who says he will find a way to save Glassman and Claire.

After she accuses him of being a coward and a lousy friend, Shaun has an idea to treat the infection using viruses. He makes the decision to administer this medication in spite of the FDA's disapproval, which would jeopardize his medical license.

Glassman decides to perform the procedure himself so that Shaun does not lose his job. Eventually, Claire's life is saved.

How does the time jump wrap up the story?

The Good Doctor Season 7 finale ends with a 10-year time jump. After time fast forwards to a decade later, it is revealed that Shaun has a daughter now, in addition to his son Steven.

Shaun is portrayed giving a TED Talk about his career and how he went on to becoming the chief of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. In his speech, he discloses that he and Claire had established a foundation in the Galssman's memory following the late doctor's passing.

Meanwhile, Claire and Jared are now wed, and they too have a daughter together. While The Good Doctor season 7 finale featured a major death of a beloved character, it ended with hope and happiness.

