The Sex Lives of College Girls canceled after three seasons on Max

In what comes as quite a big surprise for fans, The Sex Lives of College Girls was canceled after three seasons on Max, as per the recent announcement from the co-creator. The series was among Max's most successful shows and consistently performed critically and commercially, making the cancelation quite shocking.

The series has aired three seasons, with the third season ending without a cliffhanger. But it was still not the natural resolution to the show's story, as revealed by co-showrunner Justin Noble in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Noble said:

"No one told us to, like, wrap up the show or anything like that...I think just me as a creator, I’m losing interest in cliffhangers...I think it’s longer than ever between seasons for logistical reasons within the industry, and frankly, I don’t think audiences like cliffhangers the way that they used to.

He added:

You have to bring back to the show and comfort that you want. That’s why you return to it. So I’m sort of losing interest in what feels perhaps TV fake to me, in a lot of cliffhangers in comedies."

Interestingly, the show did finish at a point that could be considered an ending. But with the high ratings and reviews, The Sex Lives of College Girls may find a home in another streaming platform but nothing of that sort has been confirmed yet.

Noble posted about the cancelation on Instagram and expressed his shock at the decision.

The Sex Lives of College Girls' cancelation came as a shock even to the co-creator

When Noble announced that The Sex Lives of College Girls was canceled after the third season, he was also seemingly shocked by the decision and expressed the same in a lengthy post on his Instagram handle.

Noble wrote:

"As creatives, we’re sort of taught to never compliment our own projects. Or even to downplay it when other people do. But here’s the thing: I think The Sex Lives of College Girls is a pretty damn good TV show. Unfortunately, Max has decided not to order a fourth season. We are currently in discussions with some new potential homes for the show, and it’s nice that there is so much interest — but regardless of what happens, I’m proud of this show and the work that so many incredibly talented people put into it."

He added:

"After seeing our show listed as the most watched or second most watched scripted show on the entire platform for about 70 straight days, this is not the outcome I saw coming."

The Sex Lives of College Girls was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. It premiered on November 18, 2021, and its latest season concluded on January 23, 2025. The series holds a 73 percent approval of Rotten Tomatoes and was among the most-watched shows on the platform.

It starred Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Gavin Leatherwood, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Midori Francis, among many others.

The three seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls are now available for streaming on Max.

