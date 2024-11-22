The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3: Full list of cast explored

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 premiered on HBO and Max on November 21, 2024. Created and produced by actress Mindy Kaling, the show explores the lives of four young girls in college and shows how they navigate their relationships and sexualities.

The official summary of the show reads:

"Four 18-year-old freshman roommates at Essex College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating."

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 includes the four titular characters: Kimberly Bela, Leighton, and Whitney. They are portrayed by the actresses Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanel Scott, respectively.

Main cast members of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3

1) Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly in a still from The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 (Image via @thesexlivesofcollegegirls / Instagram)

Kimberly was introduced as a freshman and a working student. The character came to town from Gilbert, Arizona, and traced back to a relatively low-income family.

Pauline Chalamet is a French-American actress who made her film debut in Judd Apatow's comedy The King of Staten Island in 2020. She is also the co-founder of a production house named Gummy Films and has also essayed minor roles in television shows.

2) Amrit Kaur as Bela

Amrit Kaur as Bela in a still from The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 (Image via @thesexlivesofcollegegirls / Instagram)

Bela Malhotra entered the storyline as an Indian American freshman from Nutley, New Jersey. Her aspirations to become a comedy writer were revealed during the show.

Amrit Kaur is a Canadian actress, producer, and writer. She is from an Indian Sikh family. Kaur began her acting journey as a Gracemoon Arts Theatre, Salon, and Gallery company member. The actress has also been featured in a recurring role on Anarkali from 2015 to 2018.

3) Reneé Rapp as Leighton

Reneé Rapp as Leighton in a still from The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 (Image via @thesexlivesofcollegegirls / Instagram)

In the show, Leighton entered as a freshman and a wealthy legacy student from New York City. The character is a lesbian trying to live up to her mother's high expectations of her.

Reneé Rapp is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her most popular role in the industry was her theatrical performance as Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, which she held from 2019 to 2020.

4) Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney in a still from The Sex Lives of College Girls (Image via @thesexlivesofcollegegirls / Instagram)

Whitney was introduced to the show as a freshman and wealthy star soccer player from Seattle. Her storyline featured a dramatic affair with her assistant soccer coach. On the show, she is also the daughter of a U.S. senator.

Alyah Chanelle Scott is an American actor, director, and producer. She appeared as Timberly Fox on the Hulu Reboot in 2022. Interstingly, Scott has directed many music videos for her The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 co-star Reneé Rapp.

Recurring and supporting cast members of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3

The recurring and supporting cast includes many of the main characters' parents, close friends, and teachers at their college. The full list of the recurring cast and characters featured in The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 includes:

Christopher Meyer as Canaan

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila

Renika Williams as Willow

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer as Jocelyn

Mia Rodgers as Taylor

Devin Craig as Isaiah

Zoe Lam as Rina

Kavi Ramchandran Ladnier as Renna Malhotra

Gillian Vigman as Mimi

Nicole Sullivan as Carol

Stephen Guarino as Roger

Sierra Katow as Evangeline

Maya Rose as Jena

Sherri Shepherd as Evette

Cheyenne Perez as Jo

Scott Lipman as Frude

Isabella Roland as Carla

Amanda Ripley as Ginger

Vico Ortiz as Tova

Gedde Watanabe as Professor Harpin

Donielle Nash as Jayla

Nabeel Muscatwalla as Arvind

Rebecca Wisocky as Professor Dorfmann

Michael Hsu Rosen as Brian

Michael Provost as Eli

Laura Niemi as Amy

Susan Berger as Estelle

Lisa Arch as Dean Halloway

Jeremy Shouldis as Officer Pickens

Issac Ryan Brown as Terry

Brandon Keener as Coach Hale

Gracie Lawrence as Kacey

Rob Huebel as Henry

Grady Eldridge as Gabe

Soma Mitra as Mitra

Juan Carlos as Dan

Brooke Besikof as Brittney

Andrea More as Rachel

Derek Chadwick as Parker

Danny Max as Nathan Riggs

Elena Heuzé as Sam

Aric Hendrix as Essex Police Officer

Russelle Edge as Theatre Patron

Milton Noria as Student

Audiences can now watch The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 streaming on HBO and its online platform Max.

