The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3: Full list of cast explored

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 premiered on HBO and Max on November 21, 2024. Created and produced by actress Mindy Kaling, the show explores the lives of four young girls in college and shows how they navigate their relationships and sexualities.
The official summary of the show reads:
"Four 18-year-old freshman roommates at Essex College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating."
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 includes the four titular characters: Kimberly Bela, Leighton, and Whitney. They are portrayed by the actresses Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanel Scott, respectively.
Main cast members of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3
1) Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly
Kimberly was introduced as a freshman and a working student. The character came to town from Gilbert, Arizona, and traced back to a relatively low-income family.
Pauline Chalamet is a French-American actress who made her film debut in Judd Apatow's comedy The King of Staten Island in 2020. She is also the co-founder of a production house named Gummy Films and has also essayed minor roles in television shows.
2) Amrit Kaur as Bela
Bela Malhotra entered the storyline as an Indian American freshman from Nutley, New Jersey. Her aspirations to become a comedy writer were revealed during the show.
Amrit Kaur is a Canadian actress, producer, and writer. She is from an Indian Sikh family. Kaur began her acting journey as a Gracemoon Arts Theatre, Salon, and Gallery company member. The actress has also been featured in a recurring role on Anarkali from 2015 to 2018.
3) Reneé Rapp as Leighton
In the show, Leighton entered as a freshman and a wealthy legacy student from New York City. The character is a lesbian trying to live up to her mother's high expectations of her.
Reneé Rapp is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her most popular role in the industry was her theatrical performance as Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, which she held from 2019 to 2020.
4) Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney
Whitney was introduced to the show as a freshman and wealthy star soccer player from Seattle. Her storyline featured a dramatic affair with her assistant soccer coach. On the show, she is also the daughter of a U.S. senator.
Alyah Chanelle Scott is an American actor, director, and producer. She appeared as Timberly Fox on the Hulu Reboot in 2022. Interstingly, Scott has directed many music videos for her The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 co-star Reneé Rapp.
Recurring and supporting cast members of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3
The recurring and supporting cast includes many of the main characters' parents, close friends, and teachers at their college. The full list of the recurring cast and characters featured in The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 includes:
- Christopher Meyer as Canaan
- Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila
- Renika Williams as Willow
- Lauren "Lolo" Spencer as Jocelyn
- Mia Rodgers as Taylor
- Devin Craig as Isaiah
- Zoe Lam as Rina
- Kavi Ramchandran Ladnier as Renna Malhotra
- Gillian Vigman as Mimi
- Nicole Sullivan as Carol
- Stephen Guarino as Roger
- Sierra Katow as Evangeline
- Maya Rose as Jena
- Sherri Shepherd as Evette
- Cheyenne Perez as Jo
- Scott Lipman as Frude
- Isabella Roland as Carla
- Amanda Ripley as Ginger
- Vico Ortiz as Tova
- Gedde Watanabe as Professor Harpin
- Donielle Nash as Jayla
- Nabeel Muscatwalla as Arvind
- Rebecca Wisocky as Professor Dorfmann
- Michael Hsu Rosen as Brian
- Michael Provost as Eli
- Laura Niemi as Amy
- Susan Berger as Estelle
- Lisa Arch as Dean Halloway
- Jeremy Shouldis as Officer Pickens
- Issac Ryan Brown as Terry
- Brandon Keener as Coach Hale
- Gracie Lawrence as Kacey
- Rob Huebel as Henry
- Grady Eldridge as Gabe
- Soma Mitra as Mitra
- Juan Carlos as Dan
- Brooke Besikof as Brittney
- Andrea More as Rachel
- Derek Chadwick as Parker
- Danny Max as Nathan Riggs
- Elena Heuzé as Sam
- Aric Hendrix as Essex Police Officer
- Russelle Edge as Theatre Patron
- Milton Noria as Student
Audiences can now watch The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 streaming on HBO and its online platform Max.