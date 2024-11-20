Dune: Prophecy episode 2 - Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Dune: Prophecy episode 2 is set to premiere on Max on November 24, 2024. Titled Two Wolves, the episode will continue the story of Valya Harkonnen as she continues to lead the Sisterhood and fight for the future of humanity. With so much having been set up in episode one of the series, fans can certainly expect next week's outing to develop those threads further.

In Dune: Prophecy episode 2, fans can expect to dive more into the politics of Salusa Secundus. With Emperor Corrino being forced into a tough spot with the marriage of his daughter and Desmond Hart returning, the drama will only start to ramp up from here. Not to mention that this may also lead to many difficulties with the Sisterhood's mission too.

Dune: Prophecy episode 2 release time explored

A new episode of Dune: Prophecy premieres every Sunday at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Fans can expect the same for episode 2 of the series when it premieres on November 24, 2024. However, the release time for other regions will be different.

The table below includes the release time for episode 2 in various timezones.

Date Time Zone Sunday, November 24, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, November 25, 2024 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 12 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 3 am Central European Time

Dune: Prophecy episode 2 can be watched on Max

Fans can tune in for episode 2 of the series when it premieres on Max in the United States of America and other regions; it's available on November 24, 2024. Fans in India can watch the series on JIO Cinema, and those in the UK can find the series on Sky and Now.

However, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service to watch the show. If you already have a subscription, then the show will be available at no further cost.

Dune: Prophecy episode 1 recap

Episode 1 of Dune: Prophecy focuses on Valya Harkonnen, who joins the Sisterhood after the Harkonnen family are branded as cowards. Her sister Tula joins her as well. At the Sisterhood, Valya believes in the Mother Superior’s mission to put one of their own on the Imperial throne to prevent a reckoning, and when she dies, Valya succeeds her in carrying out her mission.

On Salusa Secundus, Emperor Corrino is set to marry his daughter Ynez to the Richese family. This is purely a political play, as the marriage will come with a fleet of ships that will help him gain control of Arrakis. He is being advised by Sister Kasha, his Truthsayer, as well, due to the Sisterhood believing that Ynez is the one they have been looking for.

The episode then sees Desmond Hart come back from the dead. Previously stationed on Arrakis, he was killed in an attack. However, he reveals to the emperor that the attack on him was done by his allies, which opens up another conspiracy. He also shares a glance with Sister Kasha, who then has a nightmare of Ynez dying.

The Emperor then confides to Desmond Hart that he wants to be freed from the marriage, and Hart decides to fulfill his wish. At the end of the episode, Desmond kills the young Richese prince that Ynez was supposed to marry. He does so by having a "gift" bestowed upon him that burns the skin of the prince. At the same time, Kasha dies on Wallach IX as well due to the same cause.

What can fans expect from Dune: Prophecy episode 2?

Going into episode 2 of Dune: Prophecy, fans can certainly expect to learn more answers about how Desmond Hart survived the attack on Arrakis. Given that in the episode, Corrino gets to see that Desmond was swallowed whole by a Sandworm and still made it out alive, there are certainly many questions left to be answered.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see the political climate on Salusa Secundus worsen due to the death of the young prince. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

