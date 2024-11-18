Dune: Prophecy episode 1 ending explained: What is Valya Harkonnen's plan?

The first episode of the Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, premiered on Max on November 17, 2024. The first episode of the series, titled The Hidden Hand, introduced fans to the Sisterhood and the Corrino family. It followed Valya Harkonnen as she prophesized a reckoning to come and planned to put one of her sisters on the throne so that she could prevent it from happening.

Throughout episode 1 of Dune: Prophecy, fans saw the politics of Salusa Secundus as Emperor Corrino's daughter was set to be married off to House Richese. However, within that, a political conspiracy came out as well when the soldier known as Desmond Hart mysteriously appeared out of nowhere after being assumed dead in Arrakis.

Warning: Spoilers for episode 1 to follow.

The ending of Dune: Prophecy episode 1 saw Desmond kill the Richese heir, Pruwet, in a mysterious way and it also coincided with the death of Sister Kasha. With so much having gone down in the first episode, it set up the events that are set to take place in the coming episodes.

What happened in Dune: Prophecy episode 1?

How did Desmond Hart kill Pruwet?

Desmond Hart is a brand new character that was introduced in Dune: Prophecy. He was someone who was positioned on Arrakis on an assignment but was believed to be killed in a Fremen attack. However, he came back from death claiming that it wasn't the Fremen who attacked him, but the allies of the emperor. During his arrival, he also shares a glance with Sister Kasha, the truthsayer of the Emperor.

When Kasha saw a nightmare in which Princess Ynez died, she then traveled back to Wallach IX to share her dream with Valya and Tula Harkonnen. She suggested that Ynez might not be the right choice to take up the throne and may bring upon the reckoning. However, Valya dismissed her and continued with the plan.

The Emperor also made his feelings known to Desmond about being freed from the marriage. Hence, Desmond then met the young Pruwet at night and told him about a war that was being waged from within. He then talked about a power that was being gifted to him and then used it to burn Pruwet's skin thus killing him. Back on Wallach IX, Kasha suffered the same fate.

How Desmond came upon this power remains to be seen, but in the episode, Emperor Corrino could be seen looking at Desmond's demise where a Sandworm crushes him on Arrakis. It certainly looked like Desmond's newfound powers were connected to his time on Arrakis and fans can expect to learn more about it in future episodes.

What is Valya Harkonnen's plan?

Valya Harkonnen joined the Sisterhood after the Harkonnen family were branded as traitors, and this led to her becoming loyal to the Mother Superior in Dune: Prophecy. The Sisterhood was primarily formed as the Mother Superior believed that the end of the world would come at the hands of a dark force.

Hence, to prevent it, they started the breeding program where they genetically engineered perfect leaders and also started planting sisters within the Imperium. However, when the Mother Superior died, Valya became her successor after killing the next in line who didn't share the ideals of the Sisterhood.

Valya believed that Emperor Corrino's daughter Princess Ynez was the key to making sure the reckoning doesn't go through. With Ynez set to join the Sisterhood by travelling to Wallach IX in Dune: Prophecy, the Sisters will try to control her and make sure that she can be the planted Sister ruler.

What does the final moment of the episode mean?

In the final moments of Dune: Prophecy episode 1, Valya Harkonnen uttered the phrase "I see, mother." This happened after Valya saw Kasha burn and it has a deeper meaning within the context of the show. Earlier in the episode, the Mother Superior told a young Valya that she would see "the burning truth," and with her having seen Kasha burn, it certainly reminded Valya of that.

With Valya seeing the burning truth now, it means that she is right in choosing the path that she is on right now. It also reaffirms that she should continue being extreme in her plan and ensure that the future of humanity is safe.

A new episode of Dune: Prophecy premiers every Sunday on Max.

