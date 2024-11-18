What Is Salusa Secundus in Dune: Prophecy? Explained

Dune: Prophecy had its first episode premiere on Sunday, November 17, 2024, on Max. Following two Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, the show focuses on their journey as they try to get a Sister up on the Imperium Throne to prevent a reckoning from taking place. The series also focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit and how they came to have so much power in the universe.

Since Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to Dune and Dune: Part Two and takes place 10,000 years before the arrival of Paul Atreides, there are some things that will be a bit different from the films. The Dune universe as a whole features a wide variety of planets, and the show takes us back to Salusa Secundus.

In Dune: Prophecy, Salusa Secundus is the hub for the royal family. Emperor Javvico Corrino, alongside his family, resides there. It features an Earth-like look from outer space, but when taken within it, you get to see the sunny vistas and the metropolitan feel the planet has.

However, while in Dune: Prophecy, the planet is shown to be a blooming vista of scenic locations, it devolves into a dark and desolate planet over the years. This is primarily seen in the Dune films where Salusa Secundus is covered in darkness where it's raining all the time.

Why does Salusa Secundus look different in the Dune films compared to Dune: Prophecy?

In Dune: Prophecy, Salusa Secundus is shown to be a sunny and bright planet with a blooming life. While it was once the royal headquarters for the Corrino family, circumstances changed throughout time, making the situation there critical. With the show being a prequel to the Dune films, Salusa Secundus is shown in all its glory before it turns into a barren wasteland and the home for the Sardaukar - as seen in the films.

Unfortunately, Frank Herbert's Dune doesn't hold many answers to what happened to this planet. In the Imperium appendix, however, Salusa Secundus is described as a prison planet where the worst of the galaxy are housed. In Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's The Legends of Dune series, it is further revealed that Salusa Secundus was destroyed by nuclear explosives which turned it into a wasteland.

While it's not clear who committed these acts, many believed that it was the work of House Tantor. This then led House Corrino to pivot to Kaitain where the Imperial throne was set up at. Thanks to the fierce conditions of Salusa Secundus following the nuclear attack, it also became the house for the Sardaukar army as its dangerous and bleak conditions helped form hardened soldiers.

Where to watch Dune: Prophecy?

If you want to see Salusa Secundus in action, then you can do so by tuning into Dune: Prophecy on Max. Episode 1 of the series is streaming on the platform right now, and new episodes will premiere every Sunday on the platform at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight for the future of humanity.

The series stars Emily Watson as Valya Harknonnen and Jessica Barden as a younger Valya. She is joined by Mark Strong, Olivia Williams, Tabu, and more. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

