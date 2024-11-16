What time Dune: Prophecy episode 1 will be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

HBO is set to take fans back to Arrakis once again this year as Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on Max this Sunday. The first episode will premier on the streaming service on November 17, 2024, on Max, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. From there on out, a new episode of the show will drop on Max at the same time for the next few weeks.

Dune: Prophecy consists of over six episodes overall. The show is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune films Dune and Dune: Part Two. The show takes over 10,000 years before the arrival of Paul Atreides and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight for the future of humanity.

Other than that, the show is also based on the Sisterhood of Dune novel by Brian Herbert. It will also be exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit in the Dune universe.

Release time for Dune: Prophecy in different regions explored

The show will take the time slot previously held by The Penguin and premiering on Max at 9 pm EST. Since Dune: Prophecy will be released in an Eastern Standard Time format, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time. Below is a table that will tell you when the show will be premiering in your region.

Date Time Zone Sunday, November 17, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 17, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 18, 2024 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, November 18, 2024 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 18, 2024 12 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 18, 2024 3 am Central European Time

Fans can tune in to watch the show on Max in the United States of America and the other regions it is available in. In India, fans can watch the show on JIO Cinema, and in the United Kingdom, fans can tune in for the show on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

However, to watch the show fans will require a valid subscription to these platforms. If they already have the subscription, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Dune: Prophecy's cast explored

The cast of the show includes actors like Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Tabu, and more. Here is the entire list.

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Sarah-Sofie Boussina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Tabu as Sister Francesca

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

The show is an upcoming spinoff prequel series that takes place within the Dune universe. It was created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker and is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. It follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they battle for the future of humanity and establish the Bene Gesserit.

The official synopsis for the show reads,

"From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson,"

For further updates on the upcoming series, be sure to stay tuned with us.

