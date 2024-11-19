The first episode of Dune: Prophecy premiered on November 17, 2024, on Max. Following the release of the episode, the streaming service also put out a brand new trailer teasing what's to come in the weeks ahead, and it certainly looks like fans can expect a lot. The trailer teases more political intrigue, backstabbing, tension, and prophesizing to come as two timelines will be explored.

The weeks ahead trailer for Dune: Prophecy focuses on the threat that the Sisterhood has to face. The first episode introduced the character of Desmond Hart and the trailer teased him coming face-to-face with Valya Harkonnen. He aims to replace the Sisterhood for reasons that are still unknown, but it can certainly tie into his mysterious past in Arrakis.

Trending

The weeks ahead trailer for Dune: Prophecy also confirms that the show will keep switching between an older Valya Harkonnen and a younger Valya Harkonnen. It also confirms that the Imperium will continue to be made aware of the influence the Sisterhood has on them, which will certainly cause some trouble.

Aside from that, the trailer also teases a glimpse at the water of life which was featured in Dune: Part Two. A new episode of the series premieres every Sunday on Max at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

A recap of Dune: Prophecy episode 1

Expand Tweet

Episode 1 of Dune: Prophecy follows Valya Harkonnen as she joins the Sisterhood after the Harkonnens are labeled cowards. Sharing the vision of her Mother Superior, Valya believes that a sister should end up on the throne to make sure that a reckoning never comes. When her Mother Superior dies, Valya becomes her successor and starts training a new generation of Sisters.

On Salusa Secundus, Emperor Corrino is set to marry his daughter Princess Ynez to the Richese family. He is being advised by Sister Truthsayer Kasha to go along with this as well, due to Valya believing that Ynez being on the throne will help prevent the reckoning, and the Princess is set to join the Sisterhood as well. However, everything turns on its head when Desmond Hart mysteriously reappears.

Desmond Hart used to be a soldier on Arrakis for the Corrino family and was assumed to be dead. But when he appears back in front of the Emperor, he tells him that he was attacked by his allies. The Emperor also confides in him that he wants to be freed from his daughter's marriage which Desmond takes quite seriously. He also shares a sinister look with the Truthsayer Kasha.

The episode ends with him killing the young prince that Princess Ynez was set to marry. He does this by having a "gift" that was bestowed upon him which burns the skin of the prince while elsewhere Kasha dies of the same cause too.

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

Expand Tweet

Dune: Prophecy is a Dune prequel series that takes place 10,000 years before the events of the Dune movies. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight for the future of humanity while making sure that the Sisterhood succeeds in its mission. It also will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit who were seen in the films.

The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Travis Fimmel, Tabu, and more. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback