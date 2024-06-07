How to Rob a Bank: Full list of cast in the movie

How to Rob a Bank, a true crime documentary directed by Stephen Robert Morse and Seth Porges, arrived on Netflix on June 5, 2024. Written by Maxim Gertler-Jaffe, Max Peltz, and Stephen Robert Morse, the documentary is based on the true story of how bank robbers stole cash in Seattle in the 1990s.

How to Rob a Bank features interviews with real robbers who explain how they got the bank employees to hand over the cash. The storyline revolves around Scott Scurlock, the world’s best bank robber in the 1990s in Seattle. When he realizes that he is risking too much and is on the brink of getting caught by the police, he decides to go on a last heist along with his crew.

The official synopsis of the true-crime documentary How to Rob a Bank reads:

"It's the 1990s in Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist."

Director Seth Porges talked about the film and said:

“This is a movie about how you shouldn't be a bank robber. This is a story about what it means to live a double life, what it means to live a life of lies, and how unsustainable that is.”

Who stars in Netflix's How to Rob a Bank?

1) Jordan Burtchett as Scott Scurlock

30-year-old American/Canadian actor Jordan Burtchett has starred in multiple movies and TV shows like 2 Hearts (2020), Drinkwater (2021), Helstorm (2020), To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), and more. In the Netflix documentary How to Rob a Bank, he stars as Scott Scurlock, a drug dealer who turned into the most notorious bank robber.

How to Rob a Bank is based on Scott Scurlock, the most innovative bank robber in US history. In the early 1990s, Scurlock stole $2.3 million from 17 Seattle banks. His thefts were inspired by films such as Point Break (1991).

He evaded the police for years and earned the nickname “Hollywood” because of his false appearances. On Thanksgiving Eve in 1996, Scurlock was trapped while escaping after his grand heist. He, along with Steve Meyers and Mark Biggins (his crew), escaped the bank after the robbery, but the traffic slowed them down, and they were caught up in a car chase.

Scurlock managed to escape the police and hide in a decommissioned camper. Cops surrounded him, and he saw no room for escape, which made him shoot himself.

2) Tristan McKinnon as Steve Meyers

Actor Tristan McKinnon has starred in movies and shows like Wrymwood: Apocalypse (2021), Alfred J Hemlock (2017), Moon Rock for Monday (2020), Once Upon a Time in Australia (2017), and many more.

In this film, he stars as Steve Meyers. Steve is a member of Surlock’s gang and assists him in his heists. During the final heist, he gets caught up in a car chase along with Mark and Scurlcok as the police chase them down.

3) Kurt Ostlund as Mark Biggins

Kurt Ostlund has starred in movies and shows such as Timeless (2016), Snowpiercer (2020-22), Mr. Young (2011-13), The Unseen (2016), and many more.

In this film, he stars as Mark Biggins, an accomplice of Scurlock and a member of the gang that robs banks in Seattle. More information related to his character has not been revealed.

Additional cast

Here is the additional cast list of How to Rob a Bank, according to IMDb:

Gavin Langelo as Mike Magan

Lesley Mirza as Scared Bank Teller

Scott Patey as Scott Levine

Chezca Vega as Female Vault Teller

Maia Michaels as Second Teller

Patrick Swayze as Bodhi

Elizabeth Stanton as Self (Scott’s friend)

Suzanne Scurlock as Self (Scott’s Sister)

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Utah (archive footage)

Lori Petty as Tyler (archive footage)

Alban Pfisterer as Self (Scott’s friend)

Al Pacino as Lt. Vincent Hanna (archive footage)

Jeff Bezos as self (archive footage)

Kevin Costner as Robin Hood (archival footage )

Mark Biggins as self (Scott’s friend)

Robert De Niro as Neil McCauley (archive footage)

Susan Dodd as self (bank manager)

Morgan Freeman as Azeem (archive footage)

Ellen Glasser as Self ( Supervisory Special Agent, FBI)

Shawn Johnson as Self (Special Agent, FBI)

David Kerley as self ( News anchor and reporter)

Val Kilmer as Chris Shiherlis (archive footage)

TJ Losey as Self ( Scott’s friend)

Mike Magan as Self (Detective Seattle PD)

Jimmy Mateson as Self ( Seattle-Area resident)

Steve Meyers as self (Scott’s friend)

Randy Lee - undisclosed

