Is there a post-credit scene in Final Destination: Bloodlines? 

Final Destination: Bloodlines, releasing on May 16, 2025, continues the horror saga as the sixth movie of the franchise. The film, directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, narrates the tale of a new set of people and their fight with death. The new release marks a new chapter in the franchise after 14 years since the release of Final Destination 5.

Ad

Following horrifying premonitions, a college-going youngster, Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), worries that a tragic end is nearing. With her grandmother's support, she tries to fight a tough battle with death.

Final Destination: Bloodlines explores whether she finally succeeds in this mission. As the film is now screening in theatres, many fans of the franchise are eager to witness the new entry in the horror film series. It has been confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines does not have a post-credit scene.

Ad

Trending

Final Destination: Bloodlines does not include a post-credit scene

A still from Final Destination: Bloodlines (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

It has been confirmed that the new sixth movie in the Final Destination franchise does not have a post-credit scene. Previous films in the series have also not included any scenes at the end of the credits to provide clues for the storyline or hint at the release of the next parts. Therefore, the absence of a post-credit scene in Final Destination: Bloodlines is in accordance with past trends in the franchise.

Ad

Each of the series' films follows the tale of a different group of people set against a varied backdrop. One of the major common ties is their fight against death. If there is a next part, it remains a mystery, as no post-credit scene in the new film leaves any scope for the viewers to expect one.

However, as a way of learning about the people behind making the film, viewers are encouraged to watch the end credits. The late actor Tony Todd also featured in Final Destination: Bloodlines, taking the role of William Bludworth for the final time. A dedication to the renowned actor is also included in the credits. The viewers will learn about his importance to the franchise, playing one of the few recurring characters in the films.

Ad

Exploring the new film in the franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

Continuing the intense fight against inescapable death, the sixth movie in the horror film series has a new set of people facing their end. Stefanie inherits the ability to have premonitions from her grandmother, Iris (Gabrielle Rose). As she gets a terrifying glimpse of death approaching her family, the young college girl seeks help from her grandmother to stop the undefeatable death.

Ad

One of the major reasons for this fate of Stefanie's family is the Skyview restaurant incident. Young Iris (Brec Bassinger) had a premonition of the mass deaths happening at the high-end restaurant. Her escape from the incident lures death to her family. Her connection with William Bludworth (Tonny Todd) originates from this incident, bringing him back to the latest film.

While these connections bridge the latest release with previous ones from the franchise, new challenges and characters will ensure a unique viewing experience.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Final Destination: Bloodlines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More