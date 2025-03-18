Is there a post-credit scene at the end of Opus? Explained

Opus, a psychological thriller directed by Mark Anthony Green, premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival before being released by A24 on March 14, 2025. The film explores the dangerous intersections between celebrity culture, fanaticism and artistic ego.

Set against the distant desert commune, the story investigates the mysterious and dark world of pop musician Alfred Moretti and his cult, "Levelists." Many viewers are left wondering whether the film has more to offer after the credits.

No, Opus doesn't feature a post-credit scene. Once the credits start to roll, the story ends. Although it doesn't stretch its story outside the central plot, the movie ends with a major turn-about. Consequently, after the credits, there's no need to linger in case of surprises.

The plot of the film centers around Ariel Ecton, a young journalist invited to a private listening party by the reclusive pop star Alfred Moretti. At Moretti's secluded desert compound, Ariel begins to notice unsettling behaviors and the eerie presence of a cult known as the Levelists.

As she uncovers more about their dangerous rituals, the film spirals into a horrifying set of events that leaves Ariel fighting for her life while unraveling Moretti's sinister plot.

Opus doesn’t have a post-credit scene

Opus deliberately avoids adding any post-credit scenes, staying focused on the narrative. With its last twist, the film ends sharply and leaves little space for more narrative components.

Given the film doesn't rely on a traditional cliffhanger or franchise-building tactic, the absence of a post-credit scene could have been purposeful. Opus answers its central mystery and thematic exploration over its running length, unlike some blockbusters who use post-credit sequences to set up future installments or tease upcoming plots.

The film's tone and intent match its lack of a post-credit scene. Instead of a sequel, the story ends with a sense of closure. Opus keeps the focus on Ariel's survival and celebrity obsession's chilling effects by not adding extra content.

All about Opus

The movie follows Ariel, a journalist who finds herself in the middle of a horrifying plan orchestrated by pop star Alfred Moretti and his cult, the Levelists. The movie begins with Ariel attending a private event at Moretti's remote compound, where the cult is revealed to hold strange beliefs about beauty, art and perfection.

As she explores the compound, Ariel begins to uncover dark secrets, including the violent disappearance of other guests and the cult’s plans for mass suicide.

Ariel tries to escape, but her journey is filled with dangerous twists. She manages to survive but only to find out that her escape was orchestrated by Moretti all along.

The film ends with Ariel becoming famous for her story, but it’s clear that the Levelists are still active in the world, continuing their mission through Ariel's book. Moretti, despite being imprisoned for his crimes, continues to manipulate her and the public through his ideologies.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie marks Mark Anthony Green's feature directorial debut and was filmed in Pojoaque, New Mexico. Filming began in November 2023. The film's tense and frightening narrative found an atmospheric backdrop in this scene. Nile Rodgers and The-Dream wrote the original score for the movie.

The cast of Opus features an ensemble led by Ayo Edebiri as the protagonist, Ariel Ecton, a journalist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation. John Malkowicz stars Alfred Moretti, the mysterious pop singer-turned cult leader.

Additional cast members are Young Mazino as Kent, Murray Bartlett as Stan, Amber Midthunder as Belle and Juliette Lewis as Clara Armstrong.

