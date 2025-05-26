David Tennant reveals he wanted to play Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ before Pedro Pascal got cast

David Tennant reveals he hoped to play the character Reed Richards in Marvel Studios' upcoming film Fantastic Four: First Steps before Pedro Pascal was cast. Answering a fan question at the MCM Comic Con in London on May 24, the Doctor Who and Good Omens actor revealed that he had his "eye on Reed Richards."

Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in leading roles, and will premiere in theatres on July 25, 2025. The film marks the launch of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What David Tennant said about playing Reed Richards: More details

During the MCM Comic Con in London on May 24, 2025, David Tennant opened up about his desire to play Reed Richards when a fan asked about the superheroes or villains he would like to play. For villains, he went with Kilgrave, the role he plays in the Marvel series Jessica Jones, streaming on Netflix. For superheroes, he said he would have liked to play Reed Richards, even if it did not pan out that way.

" Well, I mean, I think in terms of super villains, I got the best one with Kilgrave. I was quite pleased with that. That worked out quite nicely for me. I was quite happy with that. In terms of superheroes, I don't know. I did slightly have my eye on uh on Reed Richards, and unfortunately it looks like they've gone in a different direction."

David Tennant said that while he would have "quite liked to be Reed Richards," however, he expressed his pleasure with Pedro Pascal's casting in the new Fantastic Four movie. While the fan asking the question clarifies that the age or gender of the superhero character did not matter, he clarified his pick for a superhero role remains unchanged, even if there doesn't seem to be any chance of having that role anytime soon.

" If it has to be someone, I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly. Uh yes. Uh so yeah, I don't know who's left. Well, I did I would have quite liked to be Reed Richards. I'd quite like to be able to do all that. I'd probably I'll stick with that even though it's gone. Even though it's going to be a while before there's another go at that, I think, unfortunately."

More about David Tennant at the MCM Comic Con, London

In the fan interaction at the Comic Con event, David Tennant answered several fan questions, reflecting on his early career and meeting co-star Michael Sheen before the filming of Good Omens. Tennant also talked about his Scottish heritage, how it shapes his identity as an actor, and how American audiences often comment on his accent.

When asked about a Shakespearean play he would like to do that he hasn't done yet, David Tennant said he would like to play Iago in Othello, and A Midsummer Night's Dream if given the chance.

David Tennant also answered several questions about Doctor Who, including his favorite Doctor, and if there was a particular era he hoped they would visit in the TARDIS. The actor said he would have liked to see The Beatles in the early days.

Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025, as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by WandaVision creator Matt Shakman, the film brings Marvel's first family into the MCU.

The storyline follows the Four as they confront cosmic threats, including the planet-devouring villain Galactus. Pedro Pascal leads the cast as "Mr Fantastic" alongside Vanessa Kirby as the "Invisible Woman" Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as the :Human Torch" Johnny Storm, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach as "The Thing" Ben Grimm.

