Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 ending explained: What happens at midnight? 

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7, Wish World, was released on May 24, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. The episode is written by Russell T Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai.

The penultimate episode takes place over one day, May 23, 2025, in the Wish World where the Doctor and Belinda do not remember their true identities. The Rani and Conrad help bring the Wish World into existence, only to have it ripped open with the Doctor's doubts. It leads to the Time Lord Omega's release from the Underverse at midnight of May 24, the day Earth is destroyed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who season 2 episode 7.

The Doctor's fate explored in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7

An image of the Smiths from Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

At the start of Doctor Who season 2 episode 7, the Doctor and Belinda wake up in an alternate universe called the Wish World on May 23, 2025. They are happily married and live in London with their young daughter, Poppy. Conrad Clark, a prominent figure in this world, gives a weather report on their TV screen before launching into a book reading about the Time Lords from Gallifrey.

In this seemingly-utopian world, noticing inconsistencies and expressing any doubt is called a 'slip' and is marked by yellow mugs slipping and shattering into pieces.

As he prepares to leave for work, the Doctor finds Ruby Sunday at his doorstep. When she questions if he's the Doctor, he replies that his name is John Smith. Ruby offends the couple by claiming that they don't have a daughter, causing Belinda to call the authorities and report Ruby for expressing 'doubt.'

Smith and his neighbor, Melanie, briefly chat about looking forward to the next day's May Day celebrations. They both watch in amazement as two dinosaur skeletons stomp around London. At the center of the city is the Bone Palace, a spider-like lair that reaches thousands of feet in the air, with its outstretched legs rooted on the ground.

John Smith and Melanie watch the dinosaurs in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

In the episode's climax, Belinda and Smith are taken to the Bone Palace to meet the Rani, who bigenerated from Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who season 2 episode 6. When Belinda pleads to be set free so that she can go back to her daughter, Poppy, the Rani asserts that she does not have a child. She tries to remind Smith of his true identity by showing him artefacts from their time together in Gallifrey.

The Rani reveals that she is a Time Lady and tells Belinda that her husband is a Time Lord, who awoke the ancient powers and unknowingly helped create this Wish World. Smith finally remembers that he is the Doctor and recounts his various incarnations as the Time Lord.

He watches the world around him crumbling five minutes before midnight. The Rani locks him out in the balcony, which goes crashing down with the rest of the city. The Doctor screams that he has a daughter and that "Poppy is real." Inside, the Rani and Mrs. Flood celebrate just as the clock strikes midnight - May 24, 2025, - the day Earth is destroyed forever.

John Smith and Belinda have doubts in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7

An image from Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

To work, Smith arrives at the UNIT headquarters, which, in this alternate reality, is called the Unified National Insurance Team. His co-worker, Colonel Ibrahim, harbors a crush on their manager Kate, but considers her to be out of his league. Smith encourages him to woo Kate by calling him a beautiful man, which triggers Ibrahim's homophobia. Just then another mug breaks and is cleaned by the tea lady, Susan Triad.

The office workers run to the window to watch the Rani flying through the sky towards the Bone Palace. When Smith loudly doubts her identity, everyone stares at him in anger.

Belinda embodies the role of a trad wife at home. When her mother, Lakshmi, and aunt, Devika, visit her, the trio discusses how baby Poppy will grow up to be a good wife and mother someday. They get to the topic of Poppy's birth, but neither Belinda nor Lakshmi can remember how long Belinda's labor had lasted. Moreover, Belinda fails to recollect any details surrounding Poppy's birth, causing a few yellow mugs and a yellow plate to shatter.

In the evening, Smith watches a broadcast of Conrad alluding to an old secret hidden in the Time Lord history. A flash of Susan, the Doctor’s granddaughter, appears on the screen before Rogue, the Doctor's former lover, takes over. He warns Smith that his world is fake before saying that he loves and misses him.

Smith shares his concerns with Belinda. But she gets worried and calls the authorities, who take him away. To Belinda's shock, her mother called the cops on her after watching her behavior from earlier in the day. Both of them are taken to the Bone Palace.

A look at the Rani's grand plan in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7

Conrad as seen with the two Ranis in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 opens with the Rani (Archie Panjabi) time traveling to Bavaria in 1865. She visits the local farmer, Zufall, and his wife, Violett, who has given birth to their 7th son. The Rani takes away the child after turning the mother into violets, her husband into an owl, and their six young boys into ducks.

She calls the newborn "the fountainhead of a power from beyond this universe" and carries him back to the Bone Palace in the present timeline. The newborn is revealed to be Desiderium, the God of Wishes.

At the palace, Mrs. Flood informs the Rani that they are registering strong doubts from all over the world. Mrs. Flood visits Conrad inside one of the rooms in which he is filming the broadcast that is played all over the world. She assures him that he was chosen to make the world better and that his efforts are working.

The Rani adds a part of the Vindicator to the massive clockface as it counts down to midnight, calling it a temporal fix. She exclaims that the Vindicator is powered to 99 percent and is rising. Mrs. Flood shares that the Doctor's doubts are at 30%, but it will intensify after sunset.

The Doctor and the Rani as seen in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

The Rani looks down upon London from her balcony and proclaims that everyone will die at midnight, when they find 'The One Who Is Lost' and begin their great work.

It turns out that the Wish World was created by Desiderium by using Conrad's desires. But Desiderium's powers were limited and hence, the Rani used the Vindicator to boost his powers.

The Doctor was unwittingly strengthening the God of Wishes each time he took a Vindicator reading while traveling across the universe. His actions generated a billion supernovas' worth of power, which allowed Conrad to create his vision of a world filled with misogyny and homophobia.

But the Doctor rightfully points out that such a world is not self-sustaining as doubts can creep in and crack it open. The Rani mentions that she needed the Doctor's doubts to crack open the structure of reality itself so that it can reveal the Underverse and release Omega (The One Who Is Lost), the founder of the Time Lords race.

Ruby and Shirley attempt to uncover the truth in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7

Ruby and Shirley as seen in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

In Doctor Who season 2 episode 7, Ruby and Shirley, a UNIT scientific advisor, vaguely recognize each other on the street. Shirley, who suffers from spina bifida, is wheelchair bound and takes Ruby to her encampment where the disabled and marginalized members of the society live.

Ruby bonds with them over their shared distrust of Conrad and the unshakeable feeling that the world is somehow not right. Ruby mentions how her mother, Carla, and her grandmother, Cherry, reported her to the authorities when she expressed her doubts. They all report seeing fleeting glimpses of a different world.

They decide to take down Conrad, who is treated like a supreme ruler or God in this world. With the use of an iPad, Ruby, Shirley, and Winnie figure out that Conrad is broadcasting from the lair. They plan to block his signal to force him out and meet them. Ruby feels confident that once she sees him face-to-face, she will remember this other world where their paths had crossed before.

But, they can't do much except watch helplessly as the world around them disintegrates into a purple fire at midnight.

Fans can watch all episodes of Doctor Who season 2 on Disney+ in the United States.

