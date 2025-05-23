“The Start-Up reunion is happening” — Fans thrilled as Disney+ confirms production of Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho’s 2026 vampire drama ‘Delusion’

On May 23, 2025, streaming platform Disney+ announced that actors Suzy and Kim Seon-ho will headline its upcoming original series, Delusion (working title). It is a live-action drama adapted from a widely followed Korean webtoon of the same name.

This marks the two actors' first on-screen reunion since the 2020 drama Start-Up, and Kim Seon-ho’s second appearance in a Disney+ production following The Tyrant.

The series is being helmed by filmmaker Han Jae-rim, who is celebrated for movies such as The King and Emergency Declaration. After receiving this latest news, fans expressed joy about the two lead stars finally acting together again.

"WOHOO!! The #StartUp reunion is happening!!" an X user exclaimed.

Admirers on X continued to comment on the reunion of Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy, noting the five-year gap since their last project together.

"Kim Seonho and Bae Suzy reunite in the drama ‘Delusion’ after 5 years," a fan remarked.

"#KimSeonHo & #SUZY reunion. startup how it started delusion how its going," another mentioned.

"The glow up we all needed," one person commented.

Other online reactions to the drama update included fans referencing the title in playful ways, such as calling it “Delulu,” and expressing strong anticipation for the lead pairing.

"Delulu is coming to us and i’m opening the door WIDE," a netizen said.

"DELUSION SCRIPT READING!!!!!! SEONZY IS REALLY COMING TO HEAL OUR HEARTS," one admirer tweeted.

"Delulu becomes trululu~ Seonho hot era is coming," another fan added.

More about Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho starrer Delusion

Set to release in 2026, Delusion's story centers on Song Jeong-hwa, a vampire who has spent decades mourning a past romance. Bae Suzy, known for her roles in Doona! and Start-Up, will portray this character.

Opposite her, Kim Seon-ho steps into the role of Yoon Yi-ho, an artist commissioned to paint Jeong-hwa's portrait. As the painter delves into her world, long-buried truths begin to surface.

Adapted from a fan-favorite webtoon, the show brings to life a story woven with supernatural elements. While Yoon Yi-ho’s task moves forward, he gets stuck in Jeong-hwa’s hidden past and identity, alongside his own growing story.

The show joins a growing lineup of Korean originals under Disney+. Meanwhile, casting details beyond the leads and the official premiere date are expected to be revealed in the coming months. However, according to JTBC on April 11, Buried Hearts star Huh Joon-ho is said to be onboard for the forthcoming series.

Specifics about his character haven’t been unveiled yet. Furthermore, the K-drama is expected to be shot overseas, including spots in China, with a reported production cost of 45 billion won (roughly 33 million USD).

For those unversed, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were first set to headline the Korean series Delusion, but after their breakup in March 2024, both opted out of the production. Subsequently, Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho were tapped to front the drama as the new lead pair.

