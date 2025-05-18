Doctor Who season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to release at 3 am ET on May 24, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. Russell T Davies has written the episode, Wish World, which is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai. It is produced by Chris May and executive produced by Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, and Russell T Davies.

The Doctor and Belinda finally land on Earth after several failed attempts. To their surprise, the place is not the same as when they left on May 24, 2025. The duo is forced to fight off against old rivals while trying to solve the mystery of Earth's destruction.

The episode's official synopsis, as per BBC, reads:

"Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor and Belinda finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives?"

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 - Release timings for all regions

With a runtime of 44 minutes, Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 will premiere at 3 am ET on May 24, 2025. The release schedule across the globe may vary due to time differences.

Take a look at the episode's release timings in various time zones below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 08:00 am

Where to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 7?

In the US, Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 will drop exclusively on Disney+. The streaming service offers an ad-supported subscription plan for $9.99 per month and ad-free plan for $15.99 per month. The ad-free annual plan is priced at $159.99.

Furthermore, viewers can also opt for one of the various bundles that combines Disney+ with other streaming platforms for a fraction of its total cost. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is priced at $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle can be purchased monthly at $16.99 with ads and $29.99 without ads.

The cost of the Disney+ (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus plan is set at $16.99 per month, but the ad-free version of this plan is available for $26.99 per month. The Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN Plus plan is priced at $82.99 per month, and Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN Plus is priced at $95.99 per month.

What happened in Doctor Who season 2 episode 6?

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 focuses on the Interstellar Song Contest held at the Harmony Arena space station in the year 2925. When the show is hijacked by two Hellians—Kid and Wynn—the Doctor and Belinda spring into action. Kid explodes the stadium's roof, causing the 100,000 audience members to be sucked into outer space.

His next plan of action is to kill the three trillion people watching from home by transmitting a deadly delta wave through a new software. Kid and Wynn are driven by revenge as their home planet, Hellia, was ravaged by the Corporation behind the renowned song contest. However, the Doctor successfully stops Kid's evil plan and restores the 100,000 audience members suspended in space back to the arena.

A hologram of Graham Norton informs the duo that Earth no longer exists, as the planet was destroyed on May 24, 2025, the day Belinda left Earth.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 7?

Ncuti Gatwa as seen in Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 sets the stage for an epic showdown between the Doctor and his past enemies. As the Doctor and Belinda arrive on Earth, they will be faced with unforeseen challenges that will impact the fate of the planet.

The episode stars Nila Aalia as Lakshmi Chandra, Atilla Akinci as Otto Zufall, Leni Adams as Violett Zufall, Josephine Welcome as Devika Babu, Hermon Berhane as Val Balham, Sam Lawton as Winnie Petheridge, and Joshua J Parker as Brian Dale. It will also see the return of familiar characters like Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, Jonah Hauer-King's Conrad Clark, and Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood.

Also reprising their roles are Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps as Poppy, Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Moreover, a few other notable characters will appear, including Susan Twist as Susan Triad, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, and Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday.

Fans of the long-running series can watch Doctor Who season 2 on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

