Doctor Who Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The British sci-fi series Doctor Who Season 2 premiered on April 12, 2025. The installment is considered 'Season Two' following the production changes and acquisition of the series international broadcasting rights by Disney+. It is the sixth series led by Russell T Davies as head writer and executive producer in the Doctor Who franchise.
The latest season features the Fifteenth Doctor, an alien who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which looks like a British police box. He’s joined by a new companion, Belinda Chandra, keeping with the show's tradition.
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor, and Varada Sethu plays Belinda. According to IMDb, the first episode has a 6.6/10 rating from over 1,800 reviews.
The release schedule for Doctor Who season 2 explored
Doctor Who season 2 premiered its first episode on April 12, 2025, titled The Robot Revolution. The audience can expect new episodes every Saturday at 8 am BST. The latest installment is set to consist of eight episodes.
Here's the complete list of release schedules for the ongoing season:
Where to watch Doctor Who season 2?
New episodes of the sci-fi series Doctor Who season 2 will be released every Saturday on BBC iPlayer for the UK and internationally on Disney Plus. The episode will also air on the evening of its release on BBC One.
The audience in the UK can avail of BBC iPlayer on connected TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes, streamers, and platforms including Freesat, Sky, etc. Your device will need to be connected to the internet to use the app. The international audience can either use a trusted VPN to access the BBC iPlayer or subscribe to Disney Plus if available in their region.
The cast and crew for Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who Season 2 is co-written and executive-produced by Russell T Davies. The installment includes multiple directors, such as Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Makalla McPherson, Ben A. Williams, and Alex Sanjiv Pillai. The latter is set to direct the final two episodes of the season.
The latest installment is set to star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, who is accompanied by a new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. Millie Gibson is set to return as Ruby Sunday, the previous series' companion.
Other notable cast members for the season include Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray, and Jonah Hauer-King were featured in the trailer of the new season as well. Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE is also set to join the list of cast, but the details of her character are to be disclosed.
What is Doctor Who season 2 all about?
The trailer for the new Doctor Who season dropped on March 24, 2025, on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel. It starts with the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, talking about being the last Time Lord. He sets off to find his new companion, Belinda, to solve sci-fi mysteries and face new villains.
The trailer shows them time-traveling to different eras like 1952, 2007, and the 51st century. It also features a fun twist on Eurovision called the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. As they try to help Belinda return home, they run into trouble when their time machine malfunctions.
The trailer concludes with a bunch of scenes of the duo embarking on their adventures as they try to save their reality and get Belinda back home. A Christmas special titled Joy to the World, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Steven Moffat, was also released on December 25, 2024.
Doctor Who season 2 premiered on April 12, 2025, and the audience can expect new episodes every Saturday at 8 am BST on BBC iPlayer and Disney.
Stay tuned with us for further updates.