Doctor Who Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The British sci-fi series Doctor Who Season 2 premiered on April 12, 2025. The installment is considered 'Season Two' following the production changes and acquisition of the series international broadcasting rights by Disney+. It is the sixth series led by Russell T Davies as head writer and executive producer in the Doctor Who franchise.

Ad

The latest season features the Fifteenth Doctor, an alien who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which looks like a British police box. He’s joined by a new companion, Belinda Chandra, keeping with the show's tradition.

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor, and Varada Sethu plays Belinda. According to IMDb, the first episode has a 6.6/10 rating from over 1,800 reviews.

The release schedule for Doctor Who season 2 explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Doctor Who season 2 premiered its first episode on April 12, 2025, titled The Robot Revolution. The audience can expect new episodes every Saturday at 8 am BST. The latest installment is set to consist of eight episodes.

Here's the complete list of release schedules for the ongoing season:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date and Time Platform 1 The Robot Revolution April 12, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 2 Lux April 19, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 3 The Well April 26, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 4 Lucky Day May 3, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 5 The Story & The Engine May 10, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 6 The Interstellar Song Contest May 17, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 7 Wish World May 24, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus 8 The Reality War May 31, 2025, at 8 am BST BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus

Ad

Where to watch Doctor Who season 2?

Ad

New episodes of the sci-fi series Doctor Who season 2 will be released every Saturday on BBC iPlayer for the UK and internationally on Disney Plus. The episode will also air on the evening of its release on BBC One.

The audience in the UK can avail of BBC iPlayer on connected TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes, streamers, and platforms including Freesat, Sky, etc. Your device will need to be connected to the internet to use the app. The international audience can either use a trusted VPN to access the BBC iPlayer or subscribe to Disney Plus if available in their region.

Ad

The cast and crew for Doctor Who season 2

First look at the cast of Doctor Who Season 2 - ( L to R) Varada Sethu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Millie Gibson. (image via bbc.com)

Doctor Who Season 2 is co-written and executive-produced by Russell T Davies. The installment includes multiple directors, such as Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Makalla McPherson, Ben A. Williams, and Alex Sanjiv Pillai. The latter is set to direct the final two episodes of the season.

Ad

The latest installment is set to star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, who is accompanied by a new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. Millie Gibson is set to return as Ruby Sunday, the previous series' companion.

Other notable cast members for the season include Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray, and Jonah Hauer-King were featured in the trailer of the new season as well. Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE is also set to join the list of cast, but the details of her character are to be disclosed.

Ad

What is Doctor Who season 2 all about?

Ad

The trailer for the new Doctor Who season dropped on March 24, 2025, on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel. It starts with the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, talking about being the last Time Lord. He sets off to find his new companion, Belinda, to solve sci-fi mysteries and face new villains.

The trailer shows them time-traveling to different eras like 1952, 2007, and the 51st century. It also features a fun twist on Eurovision called the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. As they try to help Belinda return home, they run into trouble when their time machine malfunctions.

Ad

The trailer concludes with a bunch of scenes of the duo embarking on their adventures as they try to save their reality and get Belinda back home. A Christmas special titled Joy to the World, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Steven Moffat, was also released on December 25, 2024.

Doctor Who season 2 premiered on April 12, 2025, and the audience can expect new episodes every Saturday at 8 am BST on BBC iPlayer and Disney.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More