Doctor Who season 2: Full list of casts and characters explored

Doctor Who season 2, also referred to as season 15, was released on April 12, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. The eight-part series is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Makalla McPherson, and Ben A. Williams. Moreover, Steven Moffat, Russell T Davies, Sharma Angel-Walfall, Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Juno Dawson serve as the show's writers.

Ad

The popular sci-fi series features Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu as the Doctor and his latest companion, respectively. The duo embarks on various adventures in each episode and encounters new challenges as well as heartbreaking moments on their journey.

The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The Doctor and friends travel from the dawn of human history to distant alien worlds; everywhere they go, they find adventure, terror, fun, chases, joy and monsters."

Ad

Trending

Doctor Who season 2 is led by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu

1) Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa is seen as the fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Ncuti Gatwa's character is the fifteenth iteration of the alien from planet Gallifrey, who travels across time and space in the TARDIS in search of adventures.

Ad

The Rwandan and Scottish actor's breakout role was playing Eric Effiong in Netflix's comedy series S*x Education from 2019 to 2023. He also appeared as the 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels in the war drama miniseries Masters of the Air on Apple TV+.

On the big screen, he has portrayed Timidius in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Nick in The Last Letter from Your Lover, and Artist Ken in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film Barbie.

Ad

2) Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Belinda Chandra is the Doctor's latest companion in his time-traveling adventure in Doctor Who season 2. The plot centers on the protagonist helping her return to Earth, after she's kidnapped by robots. However, Earth goes through a cataclysmic event in the future, making her return nearly impossible.

Ad

Previously, Varada Sethu appeared in the heist film Now You See Me 2, the sci-fi thriller Jurassic World Dominion, the revenge thriller Sket, and the crime drama I Came By.

The 32-year-old actress made her television debut as PC Kylie Green in the medical soap opera Doctors in 2015. She went on to star as Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri in Strike Back: Revolution and Strike Back: Vendetta. Sethu is also known for featuring as DS Mishal Ali in Hard Sun, DS Harper Weston in Annika, and Cinta Kaz in the Star Wars series Andor on Disney+.

Ad

3) Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson is seen as Ruby Sunday in the sci-fi series Doctor Who (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Ruby Sunday was the Doctor's companion in season 1 (season 14), but she returned to Earth at the end of the season to spend time with her family. She has a recurring role in the ongoing installment, and is seen fighting off a mysterious creature in Doctor Who season 2 episode 4, titled Lucky Day, with help from the UNIT.

Ad

Millie Gibson rose to prominence by playing Kelly Neelan in the popular soap opera Coronation Street from 2019 to 2022. Her performance earned the actress the Best Young Performer award at The British Soap Awards in 2022. Additionally, she has appeared as Indira Cave in the children's series Jamie Johnson and Lily Duffy in the ITV drama series Butterfly.

4) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood

Anita Dobson is seen at Professor Stephen Hawking's memorial service in 2018 (Image via Getty)

Mrs. Flood is a mysterious character who first appeared in the 2023 Christmas special, The Church of Ruby Road, as Ruby Sunday's nosy neighbor. However, in Doctor Who season 2, she follows the protagonist and his companion on his various escapades across time and space, without them being aware of it. Her true identity and purpose are expected to be revealed by the end of the season.

Ad

Anita Dobson is an actress and singer who is best remembered for playing Angie Watts in the long-running soap opera EastEnders from 1985 to 1988. Her other noteworthy roles include starring as Margaret in the comedy series The Rebel, Mrs. Santa in Mission Green Santa, and Cath in the 1980s sitcom Split Ends. Recently, she has appeared in shows like Curfew, Generation Z, and The Long Call.

Moreover, her film credits include This Time Next Year, Tomorrow Morning, The Fall of the Krays, The Rise of the Krays, and many others.

Ad

The supporting characters of Doctor Who season 2

A still from the popular British series Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Below is a complete list of the supporting cast from Doctor Who season 2:

Ad

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush

Susan Twist as Susan Triad

Nicholas Briggs as Voice of the Vlinx/The Robots

Robert Strange as Bogeyman/Robot 2/Sergeant Zogroth

Belinda Owusu as Receptionist/Woman with Pram

Stephen Love as Robot 1/Wrarth Warrior 2

Nicola Coughlan as Joy Almondo

Annabel Brook as Hanno Yeft

Jonny Green as Alan Budd

Ian Shaw as Newsreader

Peter Benedict as Basil Flockhart

Cassius Hackforth as Tommy Lee

Luke Rhodri as Callo Rence

Thalia Dudek as Kirby Blake

Caoilinn Springall as Splice Alison Vater

Julia Watson as Hilda Flockhart

Bethany Antonia as Mo Gilliben

Ryan Speakman as Husband

Jeffin Kunjumon as Stefan Haines

Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia Trench

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye

Gaz Choudhry as Kai Sabba

Phil Baxter as Edmund Hillary

Alan Cumming as Mr. Ring-A-Ding

Christopher Chung as Cassio Palin-Paleen

Tom Storey as Tombo

Samuel Sherpa-Moore as Tenzing Norgay

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Shaya Costallion

Millie O’Connell as Sally Sunshine

Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn

Lewis Cornay as Logan Cheever

Gary Pillai as Albie Bethick

Jonathan Aris as Hotel Manager

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenly

Lucy Thackeray as Renée Lowenstein

Jane Hancock as Helen Pye

Ruchika Rai as Receptionist

Frankie Lipman as Sal Van Hyten

Jane Hancock as Helen Pye

Joshua Leese as Mr. Single

Paul Kasey as It Has No Name

William Meredith as Policeman

Evelyn Miller as Sasha 55

Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins

Jermaine Dominique as Ulric Dazen

Samir Arrian as Hassan Chowdry

Charles Sandford as Robot #3

Lucas Edwards as Robot #4

Ell Potter as Server

Liam Prince-Donnelly as the Barman

Bronté Barbé as Lizzie Abel

Max Parker as Manny

Amy Tyger as Val Vivo

Steph Lacey as Robyn Gossage

Fiona Marr as Angela Grace

Caleb Hughes as Scoley

Meg Abernethy-Hope as Trooper #5

Beyagy Demba as Trooper #6

Nadine Higgin as Shago

William Ellis as Prime Minister

Umit Gozuacik as Trooper #10

Fiona Scott as Joy's Mum

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark

Ad

Watch all episodes of Doctor Who season 2 on Disney+ in the U.S.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More