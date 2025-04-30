Doctor Who season 2: Full list of casts and characters explored

Doctor Who season 2, also referred to as season 15, was released on April 12, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. The eight-part series is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Makalla McPherson, and Ben A. Williams. Moreover, Steven Moffat, Russell T Davies, Sharma Angel-Walfall, Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Juno Dawson serve as the show's writers.
The popular sci-fi series features Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu as the Doctor and his latest companion, respectively. The duo embarks on various adventures in each episode and encounters new challenges as well as heartbreaking moments on their journey.
The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"The Doctor and friends travel from the dawn of human history to distant alien worlds; everywhere they go, they find adventure, terror, fun, chases, joy and monsters."
Doctor Who season 2 is led by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu
1) Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor
Ncuti Gatwa's character is the fifteenth iteration of the alien from planet Gallifrey, who travels across time and space in the TARDIS in search of adventures.
The Rwandan and Scottish actor's breakout role was playing Eric Effiong in Netflix's comedy series S*x Education from 2019 to 2023. He also appeared as the 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels in the war drama miniseries Masters of the Air on Apple TV+.
On the big screen, he has portrayed Timidius in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Nick in The Last Letter from Your Lover, and Artist Ken in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film Barbie.
2) Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra
Belinda Chandra is the Doctor's latest companion in his time-traveling adventure in Doctor Who season 2. The plot centers on the protagonist helping her return to Earth, after she's kidnapped by robots. However, Earth goes through a cataclysmic event in the future, making her return nearly impossible.
Previously, Varada Sethu appeared in the heist film Now You See Me 2, the sci-fi thriller Jurassic World Dominion, the revenge thriller Sket, and the crime drama I Came By.
The 32-year-old actress made her television debut as PC Kylie Green in the medical soap opera Doctors in 2015. She went on to star as Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri in Strike Back: Revolution and Strike Back: Vendetta. Sethu is also known for featuring as DS Mishal Ali in Hard Sun, DS Harper Weston in Annika, and Cinta Kaz in the Star Wars series Andor on Disney+.
3) Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
Ruby Sunday was the Doctor's companion in season 1 (season 14), but she returned to Earth at the end of the season to spend time with her family. She has a recurring role in the ongoing installment, and is seen fighting off a mysterious creature in Doctor Who season 2 episode 4, titled Lucky Day, with help from the UNIT.
Millie Gibson rose to prominence by playing Kelly Neelan in the popular soap opera Coronation Street from 2019 to 2022. Her performance earned the actress the Best Young Performer award at The British Soap Awards in 2022. Additionally, she has appeared as Indira Cave in the children's series Jamie Johnson and Lily Duffy in the ITV drama series Butterfly.
4) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood
Mrs. Flood is a mysterious character who first appeared in the 2023 Christmas special, The Church of Ruby Road, as Ruby Sunday's nosy neighbor. However, in Doctor Who season 2, she follows the protagonist and his companion on his various escapades across time and space, without them being aware of it. Her true identity and purpose are expected to be revealed by the end of the season.
Anita Dobson is an actress and singer who is best remembered for playing Angie Watts in the long-running soap opera EastEnders from 1985 to 1988. Her other noteworthy roles include starring as Margaret in the comedy series The Rebel, Mrs. Santa in Mission Green Santa, and Cath in the 1980s sitcom Split Ends. Recently, she has appeared in shows like Curfew, Generation Z, and The Long Call.
Moreover, her film credits include This Time Next Year, Tomorrow Morning, The Fall of the Krays, The Rise of the Krays, and many others.
The supporting characters of Doctor Who season 2
Below is a complete list of the supporting cast from Doctor Who season 2:
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
- Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush
- Susan Twist as Susan Triad
- Nicholas Briggs as Voice of the Vlinx/The Robots
- Robert Strange as Bogeyman/Robot 2/Sergeant Zogroth
- Belinda Owusu as Receptionist/Woman with Pram
- Stephen Love as Robot 1/Wrarth Warrior 2
- Nicola Coughlan as Joy Almondo
- Annabel Brook as Hanno Yeft
- Jonny Green as Alan Budd
- Ian Shaw as Newsreader
- Peter Benedict as Basil Flockhart
- Cassius Hackforth as Tommy Lee
- Luke Rhodri as Callo Rence
- Thalia Dudek as Kirby Blake
- Caoilinn Springall as Splice Alison Vater
- Julia Watson as Hilda Flockhart
- Bethany Antonia as Mo Gilliben
- Ryan Speakman as Husband
- Jeffin Kunjumon as Stefan Haines
- Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia Trench
- Linus Roache as Reginald Pye
- Gaz Choudhry as Kai Sabba
- Phil Baxter as Edmund Hillary
- Alan Cumming as Mr. Ring-A-Ding
- Christopher Chung as Cassio Palin-Paleen
- Tom Storey as Tombo
- Samuel Sherpa-Moore as Tenzing Norgay
- Caoilfhionn Dunne as Shaya Costallion
- Millie O’Connell as Sally Sunshine
- Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn
- Lewis Cornay as Logan Cheever
- Gary Pillai as Albie Bethick
- Jonathan Aris as Hotel Manager
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenly
- Lucy Thackeray as Renée Lowenstein
- Jane Hancock as Helen Pye
- Ruchika Rai as Receptionist
- Frankie Lipman as Sal Van Hyten
- Joshua Leese as Mr. Single
- Paul Kasey as It Has No Name
- William Meredith as Policeman
- Evelyn Miller as Sasha 55
- Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins
- Jermaine Dominique as Ulric Dazen
- Samir Arrian as Hassan Chowdry
- Charles Sandford as Robot #3
- Lucas Edwards as Robot #4
- Ell Potter as Server
- Liam Prince-Donnelly as the Barman
- Bronté Barbé as Lizzie Abel
- Max Parker as Manny
- Amy Tyger as Val Vivo
- Steph Lacey as Robyn Gossage
- Fiona Marr as Angela Grace
- Caleb Hughes as Scoley
- Meg Abernethy-Hope as Trooper #5
- Beyagy Demba as Trooper #6
- Nadine Higgin as Shago
- William Ellis as Prime Minister
- Umit Gozuacik as Trooper #10
- Fiona Scott as Joy's Mum
- Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark
Watch all episodes of Doctor Who season 2 on Disney+ in the U.S.