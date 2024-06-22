Doctor Who season 15: Ruby Sunday's fate & what to expect 

The science fiction British series Doctor Who season 15 is all set to be released in 2025. Ruby Sunday debuted on Doctor Who in the episode titled The Church on Ruby Road. Since then, she has been the central character alongside Ncuti Gatwa's fifteenth Doctor.

The season 14 finale left fans wondering about Millie Gibson's character's fate after her parents were revealed and she and the Doctor shared an emotional moment before they part ways. However, BBC later confirmed in April 2024 that Gibson would be part of season 15. In a press release, they stated that the new installment would feature a three-person TARDIS team comprising Gatwa, Gibson, and Varada Sethu.

The Doctor will be accompanied by two companions and as per Doctor Who TV, the press release confirmed Ruby Sunday's fate as it read:

"Varada joins the Whoniverse from a galaxy far, far away after starring in the Disney+ Star Wars series ‘Andor’. Now she straps in for another journey through time and space alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday."

Who is Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who?

Ruby Sunday is a central character in the long-running British television series Doctor Who. She was introduced as the new companion of the Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) and is played by Millie Gibson. The Doctor's companions generally get to travel with him. They assist him in their adventures and add depth to the unique team.

Her character marked the introduction of a new era on the show. She was abandoned as a child and was adopted by Carla Sunday. Her first adventure saw the Doctor take her 150 million years into Earth's past to Wyoming to witness Dinosaurs. The defeat of Sutekh and finding her biological mother marked a pivotal point in Ruby's story and fans are eager to see what fate has in store for her.

What to expect in season 15 and where can one watch it?

In season 15, Ruby Sunday and Fifteenth Doctor will be seen bringing a lot of fresh energy and dynamic storytelling to the plot. Fans can expect a blend of emotional depth and science fiction in this new installment. Gratwa's charismatic portrayal as the Doctor and Gibson's unique take on the role of a companion promise interesting plot developments.

In season 15, the character may be seen encountering a threat before she reunites with the Doctor to seek his help. She may be seen in a supporting role in the new season. She could possibly remain in her own time and help the Doctor when she visits present-day Earth. However, it is important to note that official detailed information on her role in the new installment is currently awaited.

Doctor Who season 15 will be available on BBC One in 2025, continuing its legacy as the longest-running British series on the network. Featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday, the new season promises dynamic storytelling.

In addition to airing on BBC One, season 15 will also be available on Disney+ for international viewers. Fans around the world can enjoy the Doctor's latest adventures via the platform.

As the show navigates fresh adventures and deepens character arcs, fans can anticipate an exciting blend of heartwarming plots and high-concept sci-fi. With its release on BBC One in 2025 and international streaming on Disney+, this season is set to captivate both long-time fans and new viewers.