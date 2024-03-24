Doctor Who: What is new about Doctor Fifteen? Explored 

Since its debut, the popular science fiction series Doctor Who has attracted viewers around the world for its compelling premise and talented cast. The most recent season, which debuted in 2023, introduced Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, Doctor Fifteen, replacing Jodie Whitaker. On December 25, 2023, he made his first appearance as the lead for the series' Christmas special.

On December 11, 2023, Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. Gatwa, recognized for his performance in Sex Education, is a multitalented actor who gives this iconic character a vibrant portrayal. According to the series' official synopsis,

“This season of ‘Doctor Who’ follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.”

Is Doctor Fifteen a new person?

Doctor Fifteen is a new character played by Ncuti Gatwa. This character was created through a novel concept known as bi-generation, in which the Doctor separated from the Fourteenth Doctor's body, allowing both incarnations to co-exist.

Nicola Coughlan, Ncuti Gatwa's co-star, stated on The One Show,

"But [Ncuti Gatwa] is incredible in the role... It was very fun. I think it was meant to be a secret that it was Christmas, but then Russell told everyone."

Showrunner Russell T. Davies told Radio Times,

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together."

Does Doctor Fifteen have all his memories?

Doctor Fifteen in Doctor Who retains memories despite his separation from the Fourteenth Doctor. This unique regeneration process enables both incarnations to retain memories, with the Fourteenth Doctor still eager for adventures.

At the same time, the Fifteenth Doctor ushers in a new era, centered on new companions such as Ruby Sunday. This intriguing concept of bi-generation introduces a dynamic in which both Doctors coexist with their memories intact, influencing their paths and interactions throughout the series.

However, David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa's Doctors shared the Fourteenth Doctor's costume. So, there might be a possibility that not all memories were transferred.

What will Doctor Who's Doctor Fifteen be like?

Ncuti Gatwa's portrayal of Doctor Fifteen in Doctor Who presents a distinct character formed by a bi-generation concept in which the Doctor divides into two distinct incarnations.

In an attempt to let go of recent emotional trauma, this unorthodox regeneration process presents a Doctor who is emotionally balanced, liberated, fun-loving, and affectionate.

Does the Doctor forget everything when he regenerates?

No, when the Doctor regenerates, he does not lose all memory. Regeneration usually has no long-term effects on the Doctor's memory, though it can lead to confusion and amnesia in the short term.

The Doctor's body, gender expression, and personality change as a result of the regeneration process. However, memories are typically retained despite some initial confusion during the shift.

The new season of Doctor Who will be available to stream on Disney Plus, which will go live globally on May 10 at 7 pm ET, excluding the United Kingdom. For UK residents, the new season will be available on BBC iPlayer at 12 am GMT on May 11, with a later airing on BBC One.