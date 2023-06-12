"Otis from Sex Education scored a goal before 100m Mudryk" - Chelsea attacker gets brutally trolled as actor Asa Butterfield scores in charity match

Chelsea attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk has been mocked by fans on Twitter after actor Asa Butterfield scored in the Soccer Aid charity match.

Butterfield netted an equalizer for England against the Rest of the World, being assisted by former Arsenal midfielder Jack Grealish. It was somewhat of a miskick from the Sex Education actor but it found its way past UFC fighter and World XI goalkeeper Leon Edwards.

The English actor is an Arsenal fan which only made the moment sweeter, given Wilshere's assist. The match ended 4-2 to World XI at Old Trafford with Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane grabbing a brace.

Butterfield's goal led to fans taking aim at Chelsea forward Mudryk following the Ukrainian's disastrous debut season in the Premier League. The 22-year-old didn't manage a single goal for the Blues in a dismal early showing at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk joined the West Londoners from Shatkhar Donetsk in January for a deal worth up to €100 million. However, he struggled to adapt to English football and quickly became a bit-part player in the latter stages of the season.

One fan alluded to the fact that Butterfield had netted before Mudryk in a damning tweet, saying:

"Otis from Sex Education scored a goal before 100m Mudryk dkm."

Here's how Twitter users mocked Mudryk following the Sex Education star's goal:

Antonio Rudiger wants Chelsea's Kai Havertz to join him at Real Madrid

Rudiger talks up Havertz's potential move to Madrid.

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. The La Liga giants are looking to replace Karim Benzema, who has departed for Saudi giants Al Ittihad.

Reports claim that Los Blancos and Arsenal are both interested in Havertz. However, they will have to fork out the Blues' £70 million (€80 million) asking price. The German forward struggled for form this season, netting just nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

Havertz's former Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger is keen for the 24-year-old to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu. He stated:

"It would make me happy to play with Kai Havertz again at club level after our time together at Chelsea. Unfortunately, I can't say a lot about it right now because in terms of transfers, my opinion is secondary. They are all club decisions."

The German defender left Stamford Bridge last summer and joined Madrid as a free agent. He spent two seasons playing alongside Havertz for the Premier League giants and they won the Champions League in 2021.

