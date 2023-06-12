"It would make me happy" – Antonio Rudiger wants Arsenal target to join him at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has expressed his desire to relish a reunion with Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who has also been linked with a permanent transfer to Arsenal this summer.

Havertz, 24, has been a regular starter for the Stamford Bridge outfit since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for around £72 million in 2020. He has helped his team lift three trophies so far, including one UEFA Champions League crown.

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid and Arsenal have expressed an interest in snapping up the 34-cap Germany international in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to offload him for £70 million.

During an interview with AS, Rudiger was asked for his opinion on Havertz joining the La Liga giants. He replied:

"It would make me happy to play with Kai Havertz again at club level after our time together at Chelsea. Unfortunately, I can't say a lot about it right now because in terms of transfers, my opinion is secondary. They are all club decisions."

Should the German secure a summer move to Real Madrid, he would emerge as a first-team face for them. He could provide a versatile solution to their striking crisis in the aftermath of Karim Benzema's permanent switch to Al-Ittihad.

On the other hand, Havertz could prove to be a shrewd signing for Arsenal. While he could provide solid competition to starting striker Gabriel Jesus, he could also serve as an elite rotational option for Martin Odegaard as a number 10.

Overall, Havertz has scored 32 goals and laid out 15 assists in 139 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

Arsenal and Real Madrid keeping tabs on gifted teenager: Reports

According to The Sun, Arsenal have opted to reignite their transfer interest in Ivan Fresneda ahead of the next term. They are keen to sign the Real Valladolid right-back to introduce competition to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to be unopposed in their long-standing pursuit of Fresneda, who has a £17 million release clause. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all keen to rope in the player.

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. He started 18 of his 22 La Liga matches for his side last campaign, failing to avoid relegation in the process.

A right-footed full-back blessed with pace and tackling, Fresneda has a deal until June 2025 at Real Valladolid.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes