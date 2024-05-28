Why The Doctor is not the protagonist for Doctor Who season 14, explained

Doctor Who season 14 is taking a bold step by shifting away from its iconic Time Lord as the central focus. This move may come as a surprise to fans who have followed the Doctor's adventures for years. Instead of the Doctor, the focus now shifts to another character, making this season unique. This shift marks a significant change in storytelling, emphasizing different aspects of the Doctor Who universe.

Doctor Who season 14 continues to explore new narratives and character arcs. The season started with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor taking over from David Tennant's Doctor during the 60th-anniversary specials.

However, the Doctor's presence is not as prominent as in previous seasons. Beginning with the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, the season now unfolds with a new protagonist leading the way.

Doctor Who season 14 has thrust Ruby Sunday into the spotlight as the central figure. Ruby's storyline has overshadowed the Doctor's arc, making her the main character. This decision provides a fresh perspective while also raising questions about the Doctor's role in the series.

Trending

Why Doctor Who season 14's Doctor isn't the protagonist

Ruby Sunday: New protagonist

Doctor Who season 14 has placed Ruby Sunday at the forefront. The first episode, Space Babies, starts with the Doctor explaining his background to Ruby, setting the stage for her journey. This shift in focus to Ruby’s mysterious lineage and her struggle to uncover her true identity has taken precedence over the Doctor’s character development. The narrative now revolves around her compelling storyline, leaving the Doctor in a supportive role.

Ruby Sunday’s backstory has received more attention than any companion before her. Unlike previous companions, whose stories developed in the background, Ruby’s arc is central to the season's plot. Her character’s enigma and her quest for answers drive the storyline forward. This approach gives viewers a deep dive into Ruby’s character, making her the primary focus of the season.

The Doctor’s reduced role

Doctor Who season 14 has seen Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor play a less central role. In episode 4, titled 73 Yards, the Doctor is absent for most of the episode, emphasizing Ruby's importance. This episode exemplifies the trend of focusing on Ruby, sidelining the Doctor. Such an early reduction in screen time for the new Doctor is unusual, highlighting the show's shift in narrative focus.

The concept of "Doctor-lite" episodes is not new, but implementing it so early in Gatwa’s tenure is noteworthy. Previous Doctors had "Doctor-lite" episodes later in their seasons, giving them time to establish their characters. Gatwa’s Doctor, however, is experiencing this format much earlier, which affects the development of his character and his connection with the audience.

The impact on the series

Doctor Who season 14 has sparked discussions about the implications of Ruby being the main character. While her storyline is intriguing, it leaves less room for the Doctor's growth. Gatwa's Doctor has shown potential, but the focus on Ruby limits his opportunities to fully explore his character. This narrative choice could impact viewers' understanding and connection with the Fifteenth Doctor.

Read more: Netflix's Toughest Forces on Earth ending explained: Can these veterans equal Earth's strongest?

While Ruby Sunday taking center stage brings fresh perspectives and new storylines, it also challenges the traditional focus on the Doctor. This season’s structure could influence future seasons, depending on how audiences respond to this change. The balance between Ruby’s storyline and the Doctor’s character development is crucial for maintaining the show’s essence.

Doctor Who season 14 has taken a daring approach by making Ruby Sunday the protagonist. This shift not only provides a fresh narrative but also raises concerns about the Doctor’s role. Ruby's compelling story offers a new direction for the series, but it comes at the cost of sidelining the Doctor.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen how this balance will affect the overall reception and future direction of Doctor Who. The evolving dynamics between Ruby and the Doctor will be key to the season's success and the franchise's continued appeal.