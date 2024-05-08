Doctor Who season 14 episodes 1 and 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Doctor Who is a British science fiction show that the BBC originally broadcasted. The beloved series is returning with season 14 after a long wait and the first two episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ on May 10, 2024, at 7 pm ET.

The show celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023. While the upcoming installment of Doctor Who is marked as the 14th one since the revival of the show in 2005, it is the 40th overall season since its inception. The original showrunner (of the 2005 revival), Russell T Davies, returns as the showrunner for the new season.

The upcoming season will see Ncuti Gatwa taking on the role of the titular doctor, making him the fifteenth Time Lord overall. Millie Gibson will also be introduced in the series as the Doctor's newest companion.

When will Doctor Who season 14 episode 1 be released?

As per Disney+, the first episode of season 14 of Doctor Who will be released on Friday, May 10, 2024. The series will premiere on Disney+ in the USA on Friday, at 7 pm ET, and will also air in the UK on May 11, 2024, at 12 am GMT.

Right after the premiere of episode 1 on May 10, the second episode of the title will also be available to enjoy on the same day. The upcoming season will consist of a total of eight episodes.

Here's a complete list of release dates and times for episodes 1 and 2 of the latest season of the show with corresponding timezones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, May 10, 2024 4 pm Central Time Friday, May 10, 2024 6 pm Eastern Time Friday, May 10, 2024 7 pm Mountain Time Friday, May 10, 2024 5 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, May 10, 2024 3 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, May 10, 2024 2 pm

Where to watch Doctor Who season 14 episode 1 and episode 2?

In the USA, episodes 1 and 2 of the upcoming season of the show will premiere on Disney+, and fans in the UK can enjoy the same via BBC iPlayer. The series will also be available for streaming internationally in regions with access to Disney+.

The upcoming season of Doctor Who marks the first time that Disney+ has taken over the distribution rights for the series.

What can fans expect from episode 1 and episode 2 of season 14 of Doctor Who?

The upcoming season of the show holds a lot of excitement for fans as they are waiting to see Ncuti Gatwa as the new incarnation of the Time Lord. He was introduced in 2023 in the final 60th-anniversary special of the series titled The Giggle. Gatwa's incarnation of the Doctor was introduced as a bi-generation of his predecessor (played by David Tennant).

The first episode of the season is titled Space Babies and it is expected that the Doctor and Ruby Sunday will embark on new adventures as seen in the trailer. The characters will certainly be traveling back to the 1960s as one of the teasers provided a glimpse into them encountering The Beatles at Abbey Road in the UK.

The second episode of the season is titled The Devil's Chord and it will likely include the Doctor meeting The Beatles. As per Collider, this episode will be musical.

The season will also see the Doctor and Ruby embarking on exciting adventures in the TARDIS across various historical periods.

Fans can dive into the world of Doctor Who when episodes 1 and 2 of season 14 release on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

