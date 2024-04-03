Doctor Who season 14: Arrival of second Doctor alongside Ncuti Gatwa explored

Doctor Who is a science fiction television series that follows the adventures of an extraterrestrial being known as Doctor Who. He is a Time Lord who can regenerate when about to die. Produced by BBC, the series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, BritBox, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime.

Season 14 is scheduled to premiere on BBC in the UK and Disney + on May 11, 2024.

Various actors have portrayed the role of the Doctor throughout the 13 seasons. There have been 13 regular doctors so far. However, next season will have two different doctors aka two different Time Lords. While David Tennant will play the Fourteenth, Ncuti Gatwa will play the Fifteenth Doctor.

This deflection from the regeneration tradition has left viewers shocked and intrigued. With the coexistence of two Doctors, the storytelling is no longer limited to a linear progression of Doctors. Instead, there will be parallel narratives.

There is a second Doctor in Doctor Who season 14

The Fourteenth Doctor, played by David Tennant, gets shot by a cosmic beam during a face-off with the Toymaker. Instead of initiating the traditional regeneration, this near-death experience leads to the first-ever bi-generation.

The Fourteenth Doctor is split into two separate Doctors leading to an unusual situation of their co-existence. Both of them seem to retain their memories, but some of them may be missing for the Fifteenth Doctor. The two Doctors even split the TARDIS in two.

Ncuti Gatwa will play The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who season 14

Ncuti Gatwa is well known for his stellar performance as Eric Effiong in Sex Education. He has also worked on projects such as Barbie and Masters of the Air. Ncuti Gatwa is all set to take on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor. He appeared as the same in the third 60th Anniversary Specials for the first time, on 9 December 2023.

Doctor Who season 14: Everything we know

According to the new trailer, the new teaser features the fifteenth Doctor and his friends visiting a number of locations, including space stations, 1960s England, Regency-era balls, and several battlefields. The fans will also witness Gatwa’s Doctor shedding light on the inner motivations that drive them to continue traveling.

The first episode of season 14, titled Space Babies, will feature an encounter with a terrifying new creature. It will be stalking them through dark space station corridors. Gatwa’s character will also be meeting with a potential new ally named Jocelyn, portrayed by Queen Charlotte Golda Rosheuval from Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton.

After this, they are set for a trip back to the 1960s in “The Devil's Chord,” where the Doctor and Ruby will encounter the Beatles during their Abbey Road recording sessions.

The fourteenth season will have eight episodes, namely:

Space Babies

The Devil’s Chord

Boom

73 Yards

Dot and Bubble

Rogue

The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Empire of Death

The eight episodes have been directed by Julie Anne Robinson, Ben Chessell, Dylan Holmes Williams, and Jamie Donoughue.

Doctor Who season 14 premiers on May 11, 2024, on both BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in other regions.