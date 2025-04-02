You can now pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad from the game's official website or your mobile device's digital storefront. Netmarble's highly anticipated action-adventure RPG has opened its early access, which, according to Steam, will last for four weeks or longer. Here's how you can pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Steps to pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

According to an X post shared by the title's official account on April 2, 2025, Pre-registration for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is open on PC and Mobile devices.

How to pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad mobile

You can pre-register for this game on mobile by using the official digital storefront of your device.

You can pre-register for the game from the digital storefronts of your mobile devices (Image via Netmarble Cooperation)

Follow these steps to pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad on mobile:

Step 1: Enter your device's digital storefront.

Enter your device's digital storefront. Step 2: Type Game of Thrones: Kingsroad in the search bar and hit enter (or click on these links for Google Play Store/Apple App Store to directly arrive on the designated page)

Type Game of Thrones: Kingsroad in the search bar and hit enter (or click on these links for Google Play Store/Apple App Store to directly arrive on the designated page) Step 3: Click on the Pre-order button (on App Store) or Pre-register button (on Play Store) to complete your registration.

Since the title's Early Access is out now, it might show an "Install" button instead of the usual "Pre-register" on the Google Play Store. Install the game, and you can enjoy the title's Early Access as well.

How to pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad on PC

Wishlist the game on Steam or Epic Game Store or Pre-register on PC from the website (Image via Netmarble Cooperation)

You can wishlist the game on Steam or Epic Games Store on PC or pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad on PC by following these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the Netmarble launcher.

Download and install the Netmarble launcher. Step 2: Open the launcher and go to the PC pre-registration page.

Open the launcher and go to the PC pre-registration page. Step 3: Find the pre-registration page for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad and complete the process.

You can also pre-register for the game via email. Arrive at the pre-registration page by clicking on this link.

Here is how to pre-register for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad using Email (Image via Netmarble corporation)

Scroll down to find the "Pre-register via Email" section, enter your email address in the box, click on the checkbox below to agree to their terms and conditions, and click on the Pre-register button to complete the process.

Expected release date and iOS system requirements for Game of Thrones: Kingsorad

The developer is yet to reveal the release date for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. However According to the title's designated page on the App Store, the title is expected to arrive on April 30, 2025.

App Store predicts a release date for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (Image via Apple App Store)

The App Store page mentions the iOS system requirements as well. According to the page, the game size is 3.7 GB, and you will require iOS 15.0 or later, iPadOS 15.0 or later, macOS 12.0 or later, and a Mac with an Apple M1 chip or later.

Keep checking this page for any updates regarding the Android system requirements.

