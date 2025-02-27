Haikyu Fly High pre-registration open: How to pre-register, rewards, and more

Garena has opened the Haikyu Fly High pre-registration, and the community is excited to learn more about the mobile volleyball game based on Haikyu!!, a popular anime series. The mobile role-playing title is currently available for pre-order in the digital app stores of both iOS and Android devices, and players can pre-register for the title via its official website.

Ad

Since Garena has announced certain pre-registration rewards, this article will provide a complete guide on how to pre-register for the title during the Haikyu Fly High pre-registration phase. It will also talk about all the rewards you can grab by doing so, and more.

Haikyu Fly High pre-registration open: How to pre-register and rewards

As mentioned in an X post via the title's official X handle, the Haikyu Fly High pre-registration phase is currently live in the title. You can complete it by clicking on the link provided in the post, or you can visit the official website to do so.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to pre-register for Supercell Boat Game

Check out a step-by-step guide on how to pre-register for Haikyu Fly High:

Arrive at the "Registration" section of the official website for the Haikyu Fly High pre-registration (Image via Prophet Games)

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned in the post or visit the official website.

Click on the link mentioned in the post or visit the official website. Step 2: Scroll down to find the "Registration" section in the website.

Scroll down to find the "Registration" section in the website. Step 3: Choose your device's operating system.

Choose your device's operating system. Step 4: Enter your email address and click on the "Privacy Policy" checkbox.

Enter your email address and click on the "Privacy Policy" checkbox. Step 5: Now click on "Submit."

Ad

Once you see the "Submission Successful" message on the screen, your pre-registration will be complete.

Haikyu Fly High pre-registration complete message (Image via Prophet Games)

You can also pre-order the game from your device's digital storefront. Visit the title's official website, and click on your preferred digital storefront's icon (at the top left corner of the page). Click on Pre-register in the Google Play Store or Pre-order in the iOS App Store to download the title as soon as it arrives in these stores.

Ad

Also read: 5 best android games to try in 2025

The developer has offered plenty of Haikyu Fly High pre-registration rewards for the players. There are six milestones, and the players will get rewards as the number of pre-registrations reaches these. The rewards are:

50,000 Exp for 500K pre-registrations completed

A Grand Package for 1M pre-registrations completed

Hinata Frame Set for 2M pre-registrations completed

10 Recruit Tickets for 3M pre-registrations completed

800 Diamonds for 4M pre-registrations completed

15 Recruit Tickets for 5M pre-registrations completed

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

You will probably be able to recruit players to your team via a Gacha pull system. On the other hand, Diamonds seem to be another crucial in-game currency. So getting 25 Recruit Tickets and 800 Diamonds for completing the Haikyu Fly High pre-registration milestones can help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Potential gameplay elements of Haikyu Fly High: The upcoming RPG title

The community is excited to learn more about Haikyu Fly High's gameplay. While there is no official release date for the title yet, the developer has released a trailer with the players of the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club. However, there is no sign of a gameplay video yet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

From what it seems like from the trailers available on the app store, and the videos posted on the official X handle of the title, this will be a free-to-play RPG title with in-game purchases.

Also read: 5 best iOS games to try in 2025

Players will be able to collect their favorite characters from the original anime series to create their dream team and make them play in their strategies. You can also enjoy the original voice lines from the series. The game features character-progression elements and team-based RPG mechanics to help you enjoy the excitement of action-packed volleyball matches.

Ad

Garena is currently planning to launch the title in North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe. However, it is expected to eventually arrive on the global server for a wide audience.

When will Haikyu Fly High released?

While the developer is yet to reveal a release date for the title, as per the information available in the iOS App Store, Haikyu Fly High is expected to be released on August 15, 2025. The App Store page of this title also states that you must have at least 3GB storage space in your iOS 12.0 or better device to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay.

Ad

App Store reveals an expected release date for Haikyu Fly High (Image via Prophet Games)

We were unable to find the device specifications for Android devices at the time of writing, but keep an eye on this page and we will update it with the details as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback