Supercell's new Boat Game limited alpha test: How to pre-register and leaked game details, explored

Fuelled by a recent leak, Supercell's new Boat Game limited alpha test rumors have caught the attention of the mobile gaming community. A post by EL1TE (X/@El1TEMoco) on their official X handle talks about the gameplay and how to register for the upcoming third-person shooter title from Supercell.

Here's everything you need to know about the lates leaks on Supercell's new Boat Game limited alpha test.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

How to pre-register for Supercell's new Boat Game limited alpha test

According to the leaker's post, Supercell's new Boat Game limited alpha test will be live soon.

One can possibly pre-register for Supercell's new Boat game limited alpha test by following these steps.

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned in the post or scan the QR code.

Click on the link mentioned in the post or scan the QR code. Step 2: Answer the questions asked on the first page.

Answer the questions asked on the first page. Step 3: Scroll down and click Next.

Scroll down and click Next. Step 4: Answer the questions on the second page.

Answer the questions on the second page. Step 5: Enter your email address and click on Submit.

Supercell states in the pre-registration form that this will be a limited alpha test for the title. The developer will contact players who might not get access this time for the next phase of testing.

Leaked game details of Supercell's new Boat Game

As per the leaker's post, Supercell is trying to enter the popular third-person shooter genre of mobile games. However, per the screenshots leaked in the data miner's thread, the developer has added vibrant colors and there's evident influence of other Supercell titles' characters in the character designs.

So, players might expect the Boat Gam to be Supercell's take on the third-person shooter title.

The leaker also mentioned players get to travel through seven seas, trying to capture different islands and defeat enemies. The characters are customizable and the developers plan to let players choose their weapons before entering the game.

