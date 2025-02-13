Brawl Stars February 2025 update: Launch date, new Ranked reworks, and more

Supercell shared details regarding the Brawl Stars February 2025 update (Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update), and the community is incredibly excited about it. The developers shared an X post on February 13, 2025, that mentioned details regarding the upcoming update, and some super content creators have recently started highlighting other changes via social media posts.

This article states all the changes arriving in the Brawl Stars February 2025 update, aka the Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update, as mentioned on the official website of the title.

Brawl Stars February 2025 update: When is the Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update coming?

There have been rumors floating in the community regarding the Good Randoms Ranked Season's duration. The blog post on the title's official website has confirmed the rumors, as it stated that the current season is going to be shorter, and the new Ranked Season will begin with the Brawl Stars February 2025 update, arriving in the game on the same date.

This Brawl Stars Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update is bringing plenty of Ranked reworks, new skin rarity in ranked, and more to the game.

Brawl Stars February 2025 update bringing plenty of Ranked reworks

Several changes are coming to the Ranked mode of Brawl Stars in this update. New skin rarities will arrive along with certain changes in the Pro pass and more to make the mode more competitive for the players.

Pro Pass: The Ranked progression system

The Brawl Stars February 2025 update blog post has announced the launch of a Pro Pass for the Ranked mode of the game. This Brawl Pass-like progression system has both paid and free versions. However, this new pass system will last for four months.

This is because the Pro Pass will be tied to various Esports competitions across the year. According to the current plan, three Pro Passes will be launched every year.

Players must earn the Pro Pass XP to proceed through the progression pass. You can collect XP from ranking up, winning Ranked matches, and watch and interact with Esports broadcasts on event.brawlstars.com throughout the year. You can also collect XP by purchasing the Pro Pass, which will grant you 2x Pro Pass XP and instant progression.

A side-by-side rewards comparison of the free progression path of the new Pro Pass and four months of the current Ranked mode's rewards (Image via Supercell)

The Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update post has stated that the Pro Pass' free progression path will grant better rewards than the current Raked system, and the free progression path also brings one Legendary Starr Drop as the tail reward. The free progression path will include rewards like:

Six Skin upgrades

34 Ranked Drop

34 Starr Drop

Eight Mythic Drop

Eight Legendary Drop

50 Gems

One Hypercharge Drop

Three-four Legendary Tail reward

The developers have also stated that the free progression path might not offer too many buffs to the Master Players. However, they mentioned that since only 5% of the Ranked players reach Legendary, and only 1% reach Masters, the free progression path is designed to give better rewards to the remaining 95% of players.

All rewards for the paid progression path in Pro Pass (Image via Supercell)

The paid version of the track costs $24.99 for the four-month duration. This paid version includes the rewards from the free version and some more, including:

Five Pro Skin upgrades

11 Pins

Two Spray

Three Icons

600 Gems

5K Coins

New Skin Rarity: Pro

Supercell is set to introduce a new Skin rarity in the game with the Brawl Stars February 2025 update. You can upgrade these costumes up to 11 times by collecting the "Skin Upgrade" materials from the Pro Pass. You can get these from Ranked Drops, eight months after the skin's launch.

Sneak Peek for base Pro skin and some other concepts (Image via Supercell)

Per the official Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back update blog post, each of these upgrades will add a new cosmetic, new spawn VFX, or something else to improve the skin. You can also get a Legendary-level skin free from the track's pass.

The list of skin upgrades is, as follows:

1st Upgrade: Free Track: [Base Skin]

Free Track: [Base Skin] 2nd Upgrade: Free Track: Pin x1, Profile Picture x1, and Spray x1

Free Track: Pin x1, Profile Picture x1, and Spray x1 3rd Upgrade: Free Track: Special Attack effects

Free Track: Special Attack effects 4th Upgrade: Free Track: [Upgraded Skin Model]

Free Track: [Upgraded Skin Model] 5th Upgrade: Free Track: Pins x8

Free Track: Pins x8 6th Upgrade: Free Track: Special Takedown effects

Free Track: Special Takedown effects 7th Upgrade: Paid Track: Animated Brawler Card - NEW COSMETIC!

Paid Track: Animated Brawler Card - NEW COSMETIC! 8th Upgrade: Paid Track: Special Spawn & Respawn effects - NEW COSMETIC!

Paid Track: Special Spawn & Respawn effects - NEW COSMETIC! 9th Upgrade: Paid Track: [Hypercharge form]

Paid Track: [Hypercharge form] 10th Upgrade: Paid Track: [Chroma 1]

Paid Track: [Chroma 1] 11th Upgrade: Paid Track: [Chroma 2]

The first skin will be of Colt, as per the official post.

The developers have announced certain plans to make Ranked more competitive

The developers have stated that their idea behind replacing Power League with Ranked was to reach more casual players. However, they said that the Ranked has become a little too casual for players looking for competition, and thus, they are reworking the Ranked.

A new Tier for the highest level of play

New Rank above Masters: Pro.

Pro Tier will also unlock the esports button (a special button unlocked for players who want to compete in Brawl Stars esports events).

Masters now has 3 Tiers, Masters I, II, and III, which take 1000 Elo each to advance

Legendary now takes 750 Elo to advance each Tier.

The developer will tackle Elo inflation from different angles

Removed Floor Protection for Mythic and up (you can now be demoted back to Diamond if you lose more than you win in Mythic).

Elo gain is increased, but Elo loss is more punishing for Legendary and above.

Reduced Rank Boost values dramatically (Boost is still only until Mythic).

Trio and Duo team-up is more restrictive as you increase Ranks (you can’t team up with a friend if their Rank is too low compared to yours).

Improved Matchmaking

At lower Ranks, matchmaking time should become faster.

At higher Ranks, matchmaking will become much more restrictive than your current Rank.

Searching will no longer increase Elo search range outside of your Rank restriction.

Rank reset no longer puts everyone in Bronze I every month. If you’re Diamond 1 and above, it's always -6 minor ranks from your ending rank. (If you’re Gold 3 and below, you get reset to Silver I and so on).

Mythic and above will now require 12 Power Level 11 Brawlers to play.

Removed modifiers

We felt modifiers were complex for casual players to understand and it restricted the viable Brawlers meta too much, so we’re scrapping it and will make Ranked Seasons feel fresh in other ways.

Big change to Gadgets

Gadgets can now be used unlimited times but with a cooldown.

Each Gadget has its own cooldown based on how strong they are (starting from 7 seconds up to 30 seconds).

+1 Gadget Gear has now been changed to a reduced cooldown Gear.

(This change is not exclusive to Ranked, but the competitive Players would be the ones more interested in it).

New Game Modes in Ranked

The developer announced that they will be adding new game modes every month for Ranked.

First, the mode will be tested in Trophies.

If competitive, it will be added to Ranked.

If not competitive, it may be adjusted or reworked before being added.

The first game mode added will be CLEANING DUTY (same as Jelly Catch but reskinned).

Brawl Hockey is the next candidate, but it still needs discussion and maybe some changes.

Try Maxed out Brawlers every Season

Each season, 3 fully maxed-out Brawlers will be available for everyone to use ONLY in Ranked

These trial Brawlers will rotate each season

This will allow players to try out new Brawlers, experience max power levels, and fill in team gaps when needed

These 3 maxed Brawlers will count towards the Brawler requirements for each Rank

Changes to the Ranked Drop

The developers have

Kept all previous Ranked Skins that were available in Ranked Drops.

Added more cosmetics such as Profile Pictures, Pins, and Sprays that can only be obtained from Ranked Drops.

Added Skin Upgrade item (but it’s only available in Ranked Drops 8 months after the release of the Pro Skin).

Added Pro Pass XP as one of the possible rewards to progress faster and get to the Legendary Starr Drop tail reward.

New Paint Job for Ranked 2025

New paint jobs for Ranked 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Battle Cards no longer decay and are permanently collected

New Ranked Tier visuals for all Ranks

New Battle Card visuals to collect

You can now customize which Battle Card to display in your profile

Other Ranked Improvements

Ranked 2.0 Seasons timing will be changed to start on the 3rd Thursday of each month, with the first Ranked 2.0 starting immediately after the update on February 25th, running until April 16th. The 2nd Ranked 2.0 Season will start April 17th, the 3rd Thursday of April.

The ranked emblem is now always shown in Ranked (instead of Brawler Mastery).

You can now “Heart” Brawlers to favorite them.

Favorite Brawlers will be filtered to the front during the Ranked Pick phase.

Red and Blue side spawn viewing distance fixed to match.

If we study these changes, it is clear, that the Brawl Stars February 2025 update (Ranked is Dead and Ranked is Back) will focus on making Ranked mode competitive for the players.

