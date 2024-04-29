Brawl Stars tier list: All Hypercharges ranked

The Brawl Stars tier list categorizes the various Hypercharges available to brawlers, offering a thorough assessment of their efficacy in battle. With a total of 30 Hypercharges currently in the game, including the recent addition of six new ones announced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on April 20, players frequently debate which of these abilities reigns supreme.

This article showcases the Brawl Stars tier list for all the Hypercharges, dividing them into S, A, B, and C tiers.

Brawl Stars tier list for every Hypercharge

S tier

Leon specializes in stealth abilities (Image via Supercell)

It reflects the Hypercharges that significantly improve the brawlers' Super ability within the game. They are top-rated and bring much more utility than those present in the lower rungs of this Brawl Stars tier list. Here are the S tier brawlers in the game:

Leon - Limbo

Nita - Hyperbearing

Edgar - Outburst

Dynamike - Boomer

Sandy - Swift Winds

Hyperbearing increases the size, speed, and health for the Nita's bear, Bruce; it increases the potency of Nita's Super attacks significantly. Meanwhile, Leon's Hypercharge makes him invisible to enemies while he is using his Super, making it extremely difficult to dodge his attack.

A tier

Cordelius attacks with his mushrooms (Image via Supercell)

While not as useful as those listed in the S tier, the A tier Hypercharges are still an asset for their brawlers in the game. Here are the all Hypercharges in this tier:

Cordelius - Complete Darkness

Gene - Hyper Hands

Bull - Jaws Of Steel Bull

Colette - Teen Spirit

Buzz - Buzzwatch

Bibi - Out of Bounds

Max - Unlimited Energy

Gene's Hyper Hands splits his Super into three hands, providing unparalleled crowd control. Cordelius' Complete Darkness slows down targets sent to the Shadow Realm, granting precise control over engagements and making it an A tier Hypercharge. Additionally, Bull's Jaws Of Steel Bull offers unparalleled durability with an 80% damage reduction during his Super.

B tier

Spike uses his cactus to attack (Image via Supercell)

The B tier Hypercharges offer moderate improvements to the brawlers' Super abilities, providing them with some utility and effectiveness in combat. While not as useful as those present in upper rungs of this Brawl Stars tier list, these Hypercharges still contribute in some intense situations. They are given below:

Spike - Blooming Season

Shelly - Double Barrel

Tick - Headstrong

Jacky - Seismic Event

Spike's Blooming Season Hypercharge increases the area of his Super, enhancing his crowd-control capabilities and making it more challenging for enemies to maneuver. Meanwhile, Shelly's Double Barrel Hypercharge enlarges her Super, granting her improved coverage and allowing her to deal damage to a wider area.

C tier

The monkey brawler (Image via Supercell)

The C tier Hypercharges lack significant impact and are often ignored by players in the game:

Mico - Sound Check

Brock - Rocket Barrage

Pearl - Pyrolytic

Charlie - Pestilence

Sprout - Thorns

El Primo - Gravity Leap

Crow - Utility Knives

Brock's Rocket Barrage fires a barrage of rockets in a targeted area, but seriously lacks overall effectiveness compared to Hypercharges present in the higher Brawl Stars tier lists. Similarly, Pearl's Hypercharges have area denial potential, but lacks scalability.

