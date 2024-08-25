Kenji in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Kenji in Brawl Stars is the latest Legendary Brawler revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. As per the developer, this samurai-turned-sushi chef has a wholesome life with his family but hides something from his past. He possesses 7,540 health and very high movement speed across the battlefield. Players can unlock Kenji after purchasing him from the shop on September 26, 2024.

This article further highlights the main attack, Super, and the Rare skin for Kenji in Brawl Stars.

Main attack of Kenji in Brawl Stars

Kenji using a wide dash (Image via Supercell)

Kenji's main consists of two distinct patterns: a powerful dash and a wide slash. He switches between these attacks continuously with a high reload speed. The dash allows Kenji to quickly move forward, striking enemies with his katana for 1,000 damage and healing himself for 350 health.

Meanwhile, his wide slash deals 2,000 damage to nearby enemies in a broad arc while restoring 700 health. When used in combination, these attacks allow Kenji to deal a total of 3,000 damage to a single enemy while healing for 1,050 health, making it highly effective.

Super ability of Kenji in Brawl Stars

Kenji using his Super ability (Image via Supercell)

Kenji's Super allows him to unleash two powerful slashes in an X-shaped pattern, each dealing 2,600 damage over a wide area. Kenji becomes invulnerable while executing his Super ability and also heals himself for 700 health with each slash.

True to his Legendary assassin class, Kenji can destroy a group of enemies in a wide radius by dealing a total of 5200 damage to every Brawler while increasing his health by 1400 in a single Super usage.

New skin for Kenji in Brawl Stars

Fruit Samurai Kenji skin (Image via Supercell)

Kenji will debut alongside a 29-gem Rare skin, titled Fruit Samurai. In this skin, the color scheme of his attire changes from the traditional red, white, and black to a striking combination of maroon and dark green. His hair turns white, and his head fabric is replaced with a sleek black band, giving him a more mysterious outlook.

