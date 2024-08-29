Best Moe build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Moe build in Brawl Stars is essential to optimize the latest Mythic Brawler, initially revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. Players must assemble the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears to dominate matches. Moe compensates for his moderate health with fast movement speed and long range.

In his normal form, Moe throws a big boulder that breaks into four projectiles upon impact, traveling in a cross pattern. After using his Super, Moe travels in a straight line while digging underground and damaging opponents along the way. When he reaches his destination, Moe pops out of the ground and changes to his alternate form, riding a big drilling machine that deals hefty damage at close range.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the best Moe build in Brawl Stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What is the best Moe build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Dodgy Digging

Dodgy Digging Gadget detail (Image via Supercell)

The Dodgy Digging Gadget is the right choice for the ultimate Moe build in Brawl Stars. Upon activating this Gadget, the charge rate of Moe' Super increases by 50% for five seconds. This allows Moe to instantly use another Super when the first one ends, destroying opponents in the vicinity.

Star Power: Skipping Stones

Skipping Stones Star Power details (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Skipping Stones reigns supreme for the ultimate Moe build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows Moe's attacks in the normal form to explode three times into four smaller rocks in a cross pattern. Equipping it makes Moe extremely dangerous and renders him capable of controlling zones throughout a map with the big range and high damage output of his main attack.

Read more: Moe in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage Gear details (Image via Supercell)

To complement the optimal Moe build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear enables Moe to deal 15% extra damage whenever his health falls below 50%. This increases the efficiency of his main attack and Super.

Meanwhile, the Shield Gear provides an extra layer of protection when Moe boasts full health. This shield has 900 HP and can regenerate completely in ten seconds at a rate of 90 health per second.

