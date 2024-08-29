Moe in Brawl Stars is the latest Mythic Brawler to be revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. Together with Ash and Grom, Moe completes the Castle Courtyard Trio. Developers described him as a blind rat who was discovered in the sewers of Starr Park. He currently works on the maintenance team and is in charge of the sewers.

While Moe's unique abilities and playstyle make him a formidable Brawler, mastering him requires a good understanding of his mechanics. This article highlights some of the best tips to use Moe in Brawl Stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best tips to use Moe in Brawl Stars?

Moe using his drilling machine (Image via Supercell)

Here are the tips you should keep in mind to utilize Moe in Brawl Stars to his full potential:

Maximize main attack damage: Aim for larger targets to hit them with all four projectile pieces after the first break of Moe's main attack, Shovel Slinger, to maximize the damage output.

Aim for larger targets to hit them with all four projectile pieces after the first break of Moe's main attack, Shovel Slinger, to maximize the damage output. Use Super strategically: Moe's Super deals double damage and knocks back enemies when Moe pops out of the ground. Time it to hit enemies at the very end of the attack range for maximum impact. Since the Super can go under walls, use it to bypass obstacles and surprise opponents.

Moe's Super deals double damage and knocks back enemies when Moe pops out of the ground. Time it to hit enemies at the very end of the attack range for maximum impact. Since the Super can go under walls, use it to bypass obstacles and surprise opponents. Leverage Moe's speed: When inside his machine, Moe's speed increases significantly. Use this to quickly close gaps, escape dangerous situations, or chase down fleeing enemies.

When inside his machine, Moe's speed increases significantly. Use this to quickly close gaps, escape dangerous situations, or chase down fleeing enemies. Gadget utilization: Moe's Dodgy Diggin Gadget increases his Super's charge rate by 5 seconds. Activate it when Moe is surrounded by enemies to deal hefty damage with the Super. Meanwhile, the Speeding Ticket Gadget boosts the movement speed of Moe in Brawl Stars while he uses his Super. Activate it to escape a critical situation when Moe's health drops below 20%.

Moe's Dodgy Diggin Gadget increases his Super's charge rate by 5 seconds. Activate it when Moe is surrounded by enemies to deal hefty damage with the Super. Meanwhile, the Speeding Ticket Gadget boosts the movement speed of Moe in Brawl Stars while he uses his Super. Activate it to escape a critical situation when Moe's health drops below 20%. Star Power effectiveness: The Skipping Stones Star Power adds an extra skip to Moe’s main attack, covering more area and increasing damage potential. Use this to control larger zones and hit multiple targets. On the other hand, the Speeding Ticket Star Power boosts Moe's movement speed while using his Super. Use it to land a more precise hit and finish off weakened enemies.

The Skipping Stones Star Power adds an extra skip to Moe’s main attack, covering more area and increasing damage potential. Use this to control larger zones and hit multiple targets. On the other hand, the Speeding Ticket Star Power boosts Moe's movement speed while using his Super. Use it to land a more precise hit and finish off weakened enemies. Map control: Moe’s main attack can cover a wide area, which makes him an asset for controlling specific zones and checking bushes for hidden enemies.

Moe’s main attack can cover a wide area, which makes him an asset for controlling specific zones and checking bushes for hidden enemies. Manage ammo efficiently: Moe in Brawl Stars reloads ammo instantly when entering or exiting his machine. Time the Super usage to ensure you always have ammo when needed most.

