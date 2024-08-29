Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack: Cost and rewards explained

The Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack provides players with early access to the latest Mythic Brawler. It is currently available in the in-game shop and can be purchased using real money. Described as a blind rat from the sewer, Moe possesses moderate health and high destructive potential. With the help of his Super and main attack, Moe can dash forward, damage opponents, and quickly reload his ammo.

Notably, Moe will also be available to unlock using credits in Brawl Stars through Starr Road, starting from September 5, 2024. This article highlights the cost and rewards offered with the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack.

Cost of the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack

Required cost in India (Image via Supercell)

The cost of the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack varies with the players' geographical regions. The required amount is charged in their local currency.

Trending

For instance, players living in a European country are required to pay 19.99 €, whereas Indian players will have to shell out ₹ 1,499. It's important to note that these amounts equate to a difference of more than 4 USD.

Rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack

Expand Tweet

Here are the rewards you will get through the Moe Value Pack:

The Brawler 'Moe': Players will instantly unlock the main reward by purchasing the Value Pack. Moe will likely become an S-tier Brawler soon due to his fast movement speed, high damage potential, and easy maneuver. Check out the best Moe build to assemble the right combination of his Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

Players will instantly unlock the main reward by purchasing the Value Pack. Moe will likely become an S-tier Brawler soon due to his fast movement speed, high damage potential, and easy maneuver. Check out the best Moe build to assemble the right combination of his Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Special Pins: Pins in Brawl Stars act as real-life emoticons, allowing players to express themselves through in-game chat during battles. This pack will unlock more than seven pins belonging to Moe to express a range of emotions. These will include pins signifying happiness, sadness, and anger.

Pins in Brawl Stars act as real-life emoticons, allowing players to express themselves through in-game chat during battles. This pack will unlock more than seven pins belonging to Moe to express a range of emotions. These will include pins signifying happiness, sadness, and anger. Moenterey Moe skin: Moe in Brawl Stars will be available with an alternate skin that will give him a yellow scarf instead of a traditional red one. The skin also comes with a cheesy design on his shield. Since it is a Rare skin, this will cost 29 Gems or 1000 Bling if a player decides to purchase it without the pack.

Moe in Brawl Stars will be available with an alternate skin that will give him a yellow scarf instead of a traditional red one. The skin also comes with a cheesy design on his shield. Since it is a Rare skin, this will cost 29 Gems or 1000 Bling if a player decides to purchase it without the pack. 80 gems: Gem is the most important in-game currency that allows players to purchase Brawlers, skin, and Hypercharges. However, they are very rare currently. Thus, the 80 gems provided with the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack will surely help players in future purchases.

Gem is the most important in-game currency that allows players to purchase Brawlers, skin, and Hypercharges. However, they are very rare currently. Thus, the 80 gems provided with the Brawl Stars Moe Value Pack will surely help players in future purchases. 4000 coins: Coins in Brawl Stars are used to upgrade existing Brawlers to the highest, increasing their damage potential and HP. These in-game items also enable players to unlock Gadget, Star Power, Gear, and the Hypercharge belonging to a specific Brawler.

Also read: How to get the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin for free?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!