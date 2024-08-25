How to get Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin for free?

The Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin is part of the Harvest Festival skin set, along with Moon Guardian Crow and Moon Guardian Chester. This skin was revealed in the Brawl Talk episode on August 24, 2024, where developers provided the steps to get it for free from various Brawl Stars content creators. By leveraging the X platform and typing a dedicated hashtag, players have a chance to obtain this fiery skin without spending any money.

This article provides the required steps to claim the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin for free.

Method to get the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin

Required hashtag (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required steps to get the Moon Guardian Hank skin:

Log in to your X account and type #MoonguardianHankGiveaway on the provided search bar. Follow the instructions given by various content creators to get a chance to obtain the skin for free.

You must try the above steps soon as the free giveaway usually has a short deadline. Here are some of the content creators' X post links for the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian skin:

Muyo with X handle @MuyoBrawl is distributing skins to 10 lucky winners.

Ashlyn is giving away 7 Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skins via her X handle @Ashlyn_BS.

Like Muyo, Jimbo with the handle @JimboBS54 is also providing the desired skins to 10 winners.

BTLN (@BrawlStarsBTLN) has set the giveaway deadline at seven days from the date of posting and is distributing two latest Hank's skins.

The famous Brawl Stars content creator Spen with X handle @SpenLC is also distributing four skins. To get a chance to obtain it, players must like and comment on his post after following him on X.

Similarly, other content creators are also giving away free skins. Players must follow the instructions of each one of them to have a higher chance of obtaining the skin.

Details of the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin

In this skin, Hank's tank acquires a red and yellow color combination with a moon design near its forehead. The bottom portion of its stand has four rods in a radially upward direction. Similarly, the skin color of Hank also changes to yellow to complement its tank.

