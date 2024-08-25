Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (August 24, 2024): All six Hypercharges explained

The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video was uploaded on the official YouTube channel, introducing six new Hypercharges, and several other features. These Hypercharges belong to separate Brawlers and are designed to elevate their Super's effectiveness.

While Supercell hinted about the upcoming Hypercharges of Poco and Mortis in their Box vs Drops video, the nuances regarding their effects remained shrouded in mystery. This article highlights the details of all six upcoming Hypercharges revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video on August 24, 2024.

What are the six Hypercharges introduced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (August 24, 2024)?

1) Poco

Poco using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Poco's Hypercharge allows his Super to overheal, providing a shield equivalent to the extra healing given. This makes Poco a better healer and also gives him the ability to protect his team with added durability.

2) Mortis

Mortis using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Mortis' Super gains a dual effect with his Hypercharge. After dashing out to deal damage, his Super returns to him at max distance, dealing the same damage again and healing him a second time. This doubles his effectiveness in both offense and self-sustainability.

3) Squeak

Squeak using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

With Squeak's Hypercharge, his Super projectiles bounce and split one more time than usual. This makes Squeak's attacks even more unpredictable and widespread.

4) Tara

Tara using her Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

In the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, developers highlighted that Tara's Hypercharge enhances the size and duration of her Super. This means her gravity-based attack can pull in more enemies from a wider area and keep them trapped longer, giving her team more time to capitalize on the chaos.

5) Nani

Nani using her Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Nani has one of the best Hypercharges in the game, allowing her to enhance the size and speed of her Peep when she uses her Super. This makes Peep more dangerous as it moves faster and hits harder, ensuring that it can hunt down and deal significant damage to its targets.

6) Surge

Surge using his Hypercharge (image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk introduced Surge's Hypercharge, which unlocks a unique level-five upgrade. This Hypercharge allows Surge to instantly reach his maximum upgrade level. While active, his shots automatically split without needing to hit an enemy, and the split projectiles travel farther, providing him with improved range and area control.

