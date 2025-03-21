Once Human Mobile launch: Release date, how to pre-register, and more

In a recent X post, @NetEaseGames_EN revealed Once Human Mobile's release date. The developer opened the pre-registration for this open-world survival title back in May 2024. They also promised some in-game assets to players upon the completion of a certain number of pre-registrations.
This article will discuss the Once Human Mobile launch date, how to pre-register, and the rewards you can get for completing the pre-registration process.
Once Human Mobile release date and how to pre-register for the game
According to the X post, Once Human Mobile is scheduled to launch on April 23, 2025. The developer is still accepting pre-registration, and players can earn a lot of in-game assets for completing the process.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Once Human Patch 1.4.0 update details
Here is how you can pre-register for Once Human Mobile:
- Step 1: Open the official website.
- Step 2: Click on the Google Play Store/Apple App Store links to arrive at the title's dedicated page on your device's digital storefront. Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code on the page.
- Step 3: Click on the Pre-register (on Play Store)/ Pre-order (on App Store) option to complete the pre-registration process.
All pre-registration rewards for Once Human Mobile launch
NetEase Games announced plenty of rewards for players completing the pre-registration process ahead of Once Human Mobile's launch. There are redeemables for Once Human Mobile completing 500K, 2M, 5M, 10M, 20M, 25M, and 30M pre-registrations. These are:
- Basic pre-registration rewards: 3 canned Lunch Meats, 3 Energy Drinks, 100 Energy Links.
- 500K pre-registrations completed: One Adrenaline Shot, 5 Sanity Gummies, 3 Grenades, 10 Activators, 5 Molotov Cocktails, 900 Energy Links
- 2M pre-registrations completed: Kraken Call - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)
- 5M pre-registrations completed: Meta Cap
- 10M pre-registrations completed: Mystic Furniture
- 20M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Fist Gloves
- 25M pre-registrations completed: 2 Butterfly Emmissary Crates
- 30M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Dance - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)
The developer has stated that they have reached the 30M pre-registrations mark. Note that these rewards will only be shipped to those players who sign up to the game before its release date.
Also read: How to change gender in Once Human (PC)
You can also enjoy this cross-platform open-world survival title on your PC. Visit the website and click on the "Play on PC" option to download the game from the Windows Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.