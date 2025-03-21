Once Human Mobile launch: Release date, how to pre-register, and more

In a recent X post, @NetEaseGames_EN revealed Once Human Mobile's release date. The developer opened the pre-registration for this open-world survival title back in May 2024. They also promised some in-game assets to players upon the completion of a certain number of pre-registrations.

Ad

This article will discuss the Once Human Mobile launch date, how to pre-register, and the rewards you can get for completing the pre-registration process.

Once Human Mobile release date and how to pre-register for the game

According to the X post, Once Human Mobile is scheduled to launch on April 23, 2025. The developer is still accepting pre-registration, and players can earn a lot of in-game assets for completing the process.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Once Human Patch 1.4.0 update details

Here is how you can pre-register for Once Human Mobile:

Step 1: Open the official website.

Open the official website. Step 2: Click on the Google Play Store/Apple App Store links to arrive at the title's dedicated page on your device's digital storefront. Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code on the page.

Click on the Google Play Store/Apple App Store links to arrive at the title's dedicated page on your device's digital storefront. Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code on the page. Step 3: Click on the Pre-register (on Play Store)/ Pre-order (on App Store) option to complete the pre-registration process.

Ad

All pre-registration rewards for Once Human Mobile launch

Expand Tweet

Ad

NetEase Games announced plenty of rewards for players completing the pre-registration process ahead of Once Human Mobile's launch. There are redeemables for Once Human Mobile completing 500K, 2M, 5M, 10M, 20M, 25M, and 30M pre-registrations. These are:

Basic pre-registration rewards: 3 canned Lunch Meats, 3 Energy Drinks, 100 Energy Links.

3 canned Lunch Meats, 3 Energy Drinks, 100 Energy Links. 500K pre-registrations completed: One Adrenaline Shot, 5 Sanity Gummies, 3 Grenades, 10 Activators, 5 Molotov Cocktails, 900 Energy Links

One Adrenaline Shot, 5 Sanity Gummies, 3 Grenades, 10 Activators, 5 Molotov Cocktails, 900 Energy Links 2M pre-registrations completed: Kraken Call - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)

Kraken Call - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic) 5M pre-registrations completed: Meta Cap

Meta Cap 10M pre-registrations completed: Mystic Furniture

Mystic Furniture 20M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Fist Gloves

Dragon Fist Gloves 25M pre-registrations completed: 2 Butterfly Emmissary Crates

2 Butterfly Emmissary Crates 30M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Dance - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)

Ad

The developer has stated that they have reached the 30M pre-registrations mark. Note that these rewards will only be shipped to those players who sign up to the game before its release date.

Also read: How to change gender in Once Human (PC)

You can also enjoy this cross-platform open-world survival title on your PC. Visit the website and click on the "Play on PC" option to download the game from the Windows Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback