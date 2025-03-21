  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Once Human Mobile launch: Release date, how to pre-register, and more

Once Human Mobile launch: Release date, how to pre-register, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 21, 2025 15:20 IST
Once Human Mobile launch, pre-register for Once Human Mobile
Once Human Mobile release date confirmed (Image via NetEase Games)

In a recent X post, @NetEaseGames_EN revealed Once Human Mobile's release date. The developer opened the pre-registration for this open-world survival title back in May 2024. They also promised some in-game assets to players upon the completion of a certain number of pre-registrations.

Ad

This article will discuss the Once Human Mobile launch date, how to pre-register, and the rewards you can get for completing the pre-registration process.

Once Human Mobile release date and how to pre-register for the game

According to the X post, Once Human Mobile is scheduled to launch on April 23, 2025. The developer is still accepting pre-registration, and players can earn a lot of in-game assets for completing the process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: Once Human Patch 1.4.0 update details

Here is how you can pre-register for Once Human Mobile:

  • Step 1: Open the official website.
  • Step 2: Click on the Google Play Store/Apple App Store links to arrive at the title's dedicated page on your device's digital storefront. Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code on the page.
  • Step 3: Click on the Pre-register (on Play Store)/ Pre-order (on App Store) option to complete the pre-registration process.
Ad

All pre-registration rewards for Once Human Mobile launch

Ad

NetEase Games announced plenty of rewards for players completing the pre-registration process ahead of Once Human Mobile's launch. There are redeemables for Once Human Mobile completing 500K, 2M, 5M, 10M, 20M, 25M, and 30M pre-registrations. These are:

  • Basic pre-registration rewards: 3 canned Lunch Meats, 3 Energy Drinks, 100 Energy Links.
  • 500K pre-registrations completed: One Adrenaline Shot, 5 Sanity Gummies, 3 Grenades, 10 Activators, 5 Molotov Cocktails, 900 Energy Links
  • 2M pre-registrations completed: Kraken Call - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)
  • 5M pre-registrations completed: Meta Cap
  • 10M pre-registrations completed: Mystic Furniture
  • 20M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Fist Gloves
  • 25M pre-registrations completed: 2 Butterfly Emmissary Crates
  • 30M pre-registrations completed: Dragon Dance - KAM (Weapon Cosmetic)
Ad

The developer has stated that they have reached the 30M pre-registrations mark. Note that these rewards will only be shipped to those players who sign up to the game before its release date.

Also read: How to change gender in Once Human (PC)

You can also enjoy this cross-platform open-world survival title on your PC. Visit the website and click on the "Play on PC" option to download the game from the Windows Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी