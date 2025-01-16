  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to change gender in Once Human

How to change gender in Once Human

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 16, 2025 18:51 IST
You can finally change your gender in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)
You can finally change your character's gender in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

You will finally be able to change the gender of your character in Once Human when the upcoming update goes live. Previously, once you had created your character in-game using the avatar creator, you wouldn’t get the option to change any of your character's attributes throughout. However, after feedback from players, the devs have addressed the situation.

In this article, we have shared all the details we have so far on this new Once Human feature and some other details coming with the new update.

How to change gender in Once Human

You will need these tokens to change your gender (Image via Starry Studio)
You will need these tokens to change your gender (Image via Starry Studio)

To switch your character’s gender, you need the Metamorphosis Token. The first token costs only one Energy Link, making it highly accessible. Additional tokens will require premium currency. You can purchase them from the in-game shop.

also-read-trending Trending

Read more: Once Human: How does the Vision Wheel work?

Once you have it, you must have a Floor Mirror in your base. Access the mirror and use the Metamorphosis Token from the menu. This will open the character creation screen, where you can switch your gender. All previously purchased and unlocked outfits will automatically adjust to your new gender, so there is no need to repurchase cosmetics or wardrobe items.

Other improvements coming to Once Human with the new update

New features coming with the update (Image via Starry Studio)
New features coming with the update (Image via Starry Studio)

Female characters now have a more confident and upright posture, eliminating the previous slouched stance. Additionally, interaction animations, such as sitting on chairs, sofas, and beds, have been revamped for a more natural appearance.

The update also brings improved character lighting, ensuring better visibility in different environments. Whether your character is in a dimly lit room or a bright outdoor setting, the improved lighting system ensures a consistent and visually appealing look, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the game.

One of the major fixes in this update is the resolution of the notorious stockings bug, where stockings previously appeared without feet. This has now been fixed, and full-length, as well as fishnet stockings, now fit properly.

The developers are committed to ongoing improvements. Future updates will bring further refinements to animations and environmental details, enhancements to teleportation between worlds, and upgrades to cutscene quality for better visual fidelity. Additionally, a mobile version for Android and iOS is set to release in April, following multiple playtests.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी