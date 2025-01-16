You will finally be able to change the gender of your character in Once Human when the upcoming update goes live. Previously, once you had created your character in-game using the avatar creator, you wouldn’t get the option to change any of your character's attributes throughout. However, after feedback from players, the devs have addressed the situation.

In this article, we have shared all the details we have so far on this new Once Human feature and some other details coming with the new update.

How to change gender in Once Human

You will need these tokens to change your gender (Image via Starry Studio)

To switch your character’s gender, you need the Metamorphosis Token. The first token costs only one Energy Link, making it highly accessible. Additional tokens will require premium currency. You can purchase them from the in-game shop.

Once you have it, you must have a Floor Mirror in your base. Access the mirror and use the Metamorphosis Token from the menu. This will open the character creation screen, where you can switch your gender. All previously purchased and unlocked outfits will automatically adjust to your new gender, so there is no need to repurchase cosmetics or wardrobe items.

Other improvements coming to Once Human with the new update

New features coming with the update (Image via Starry Studio)

Female characters now have a more confident and upright posture, eliminating the previous slouched stance. Additionally, interaction animations, such as sitting on chairs, sofas, and beds, have been revamped for a more natural appearance.

The update also brings improved character lighting, ensuring better visibility in different environments. Whether your character is in a dimly lit room or a bright outdoor setting, the improved lighting system ensures a consistent and visually appealing look, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the game.

One of the major fixes in this update is the resolution of the notorious stockings bug, where stockings previously appeared without feet. This has now been fixed, and full-length, as well as fishnet stockings, now fit properly.

The developers are committed to ongoing improvements. Future updates will bring further refinements to animations and environmental details, enhancements to teleportation between worlds, and upgrades to cutscene quality for better visual fidelity. Additionally, a mobile version for Android and iOS is set to release in April, following multiple playtests.

