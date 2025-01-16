  • home icon
  Once Human: How does the Vision Wheel work?

Once Human: How does the Vision Wheel work?

By Jason Parker
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:54 IST
Once Human Vision Wheel
The Vision Wheel in Once Human offers some cool yet challenging new ways to play the game, for a limited time (Image via NetEase Games)

Once Human’s Vision Wheel is one of the changes brought to the game to shake things up a little. It offers players some challenging yet rewarding limited-time events that can grant rewards, such as resources or even rare Deviations. However, each event that comes with the Vision Wheel is only around for a limited time: typically a few weeks at a time before the next event begins.

At the time of writing, the first Vision Wheel event — Lunar Oracle — is now available in Once Human and it features a challenging new Lunacy mechanic. There’s no telling what future events will offer, but we do know that they’ll bring something fresh to the table. Here’s what this new gameplay mechanic adds to your adventures.

The Vision Wheel grants players unique, challenging opportunities for a limited time in Once Human

In the Once Human universe, the Vision Wheel is a multidimensional Deviation of unknown origin that cannot be secured. However, it can warp reality and trigger a wide assortment of scenarios called Vision Scenarios. Each of these will have its own rulesets, rewards, and duration.

also-read-trending Trending

While one is active, you can use the sign-up system in-game to take part in them. A Vision Wheel scenario in Once Human affects the game in three very distinct ways: Survival, Combat, and Game Modes:

  • Survival: Adjusts survival rules, environmental conditions, and even resource distribution.
  • Combat: Could introduce new weapon types, build changes, and other rules.
  • Game Modes: Modifies the rules of specific game modes while this scenario is taking place.

By completing challenges within the Vision Scenario, you can unlock new Deviations, mods, and other useful rewards, making them valuable ways to use your time. The Vision Wheel cycle will last between two to three months, whereby the wheel will spin again, creating more limited-time events for you to take part in.

The current cycle is the Lunar Oracle anomaly and began today, January 16, 2025. It is available between January to late March. Here's some information about the expected highlights over the next few months:

  • January 16: Lunar Oracle Vision Scenarios for Manibus, Evolution’s Call, Prismverse’s Clash, and The Way of Winter are available (not including novice scenarios).
  • February 13: The Crimson Moon event will kick off, and have many great rewards attached to it.
  • March 13: Lunar Oracle gameplay will upgrade, and a mysterious shadow will appear.

As the months pass by, expect a wide assortment of interesting limited-time events to kick off — perhaps not quite as deep as say, a Diablo 4 season, but something to add freshness and a change of pace to Once Human as a whole.

