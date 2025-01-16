Female model in Once Human undergoes "virtual chiropractor session" after new gender swap option update

Gamers, men and women alike rejoice, as the female character model in Once Human has undergone a "virtual chiropractor session." Additionally, based on long-standing player feedback from within the community, the option to "gender swap" in-game is now a reality. You can now swap between male and female characters in-game at will. This is what the developers had to say:

"Based on long-standing player feedback in the community, our devs couldn’t stop thinking about making “gender swap” a reality. After pulling several wild all-nighters, the long-awaited, super-polished Gender Swap feature is finally here!"

If this feature was not enough to get the hype train rolling again, you'll also be glad to know that the female character model in-game has gotten a much-needed glow-up, including body tweaks and action upgrades to make her more 'lady-like.' Here are the changes you can expect to see in-game.

Trending

Note: Aspects of this article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The female character model in Once Human receives major upgrades, including the ability to "gender swap"

You can "gender swap" using Metamorphosis Token (Image via Starry Studio)

The highlight of this update in Once Human will allow a "gender swap." You may want to do this for multiple reasons, such as becoming a smaller target, or perhaps your partner wants to take over your character (after you've spent hours grinding during the early game). Or maybe you just really want to play as a female character in-game.

Also Read: How to change gear appearance in Once Human

To "gender swap," you will have to purchase a Metamorphosis Token (item) from the shop. Next, you will have to build a full-length mirror in your territory and interact with it to access the character creation screen. From here, you'll be able to swap genders in an instant and assume the form of a woman. Furthermore, there's no need to worry about repurchasing outfits, as they will match your new gender.

Note: Your first Metamorphosis Token will only cost one Energy Link.

Female Character Posture Fixes, Enhanced Movements for Female Characters, Lighting Tweaks for Characters, and Outfit Details Refined

Female character models in Once Human will no longer slouch, hunch, or give off bad vibes (per the developers' verdict). They are getting a virtual “chiropractor session.” Whether you are in your wardrobe screen or out in the big world, your character will stand tall and exude pure confidence.

Numerous animations have also been overhauled. This includes the female characters' posture for sitting on chairs, sofas, and even for sleeping on beds. Every pose is now more graceful and refined.

With this update, in-game lighting is also getting a serious upgrade. Whether in a dimly lit room or standing against the light, your character will look flawless. Lastly, the infamous “stockings without feet” issue has been finally fixed. Proper full-length stockings are here, and they look amazing.

That said, the developers have stated that this is just the start of the visual upgrades in Once Human. They will keep polishing animations, tweaking environments, and perfecting every little detail. More updates, including better scene quality, improved world teleportation, and other surprises, are in development.

Read more Once Human articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback