How to pre-register for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile and more 

Players can now pre-register for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile. Ubisoft announced it is ready to bring the popular Prince of Persia title to mobile via an official blog published on its website on March 27, 2025. According to this official post, the developer has opened pre-registration for this award-winning Metroidvania title that arrives on Android and iOS devices on April 14, 2025.

We discuss how to pre-register for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile and certain other details you must know about the game before its launch.

Follow these steps to pre-register for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile

You can pre-register for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile on your device's digital storefront. Follow these steps for the complete process:

Step 1: Open Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your device.

Open Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your device. Step 2: Click on the search bar and type the title's name (or you can click on the Google Play Store/ Apple App Store links to arrive directly at the title's dedicated page)

Click on the search bar and type the title's name (or you can click on the Google Play Store/ Apple App Store links to arrive directly at the title's dedicated page) Step 3: Click on "Pre-register" (on Play Store)/ "Pre-Order" (on App Store) to complete your pre-registration process.

Once this process is complete, the game will be automatically downloaded on your device (given that your device fulfills its system requirements) on April 14, 2025.

Other details regarding Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile

You will play as Sargon, the youngest member of the elite Persian Warrior Group called The Immortals. The goal is to find the kidnapped Persian prince to save the future of the dynasty.

As Sargon, you must learn and perform fast-paced combats, split-second parkour, and acrobatic movements to find the Prince and free the cursed land in the process.

Gameplay of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile (Image via Ubisoft)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile will feature the auto-potion, auto-parry, and slow-time options along with some quality-of-life features to enhance your gameplay experience. The game can be played at 60 FPS on current-generation mobile devices. You can enjoy this title with external controllers or touch screen controls and remap the controls available for both of these options.

