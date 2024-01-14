How to parry and perform Vengeful Counters in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

To no one's surprise, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a very combat-centric game. In this Metroidvania experience, players will face countless challenging foes that will need to be dealt with for them to progress. Thankfully, protagonist Sargon has a vast arsenal of attacks, combos, and moves at his disposal to emerge victorious. This includes parrying and countering to nullify incoming damage.

Since many foes can attack in quick succession, the key is to avoid taking damage as much as possible. This guide showcases how players can parry and perform Vengeful Counters to thwart incoming attacks.

How to parry attacks in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Parrying helps deal with enemies quicker (Screenshot from PoP The Lost Crown)

The game features a dedicated parry mechanic, which is explained early on during its starting level. To parry, press the following button right before an enemy attack (whether melee or projectile) strikes Sargon:

On keyboard and mouse: Ctrl key

Ctrl key On PlayStation: L2

L2 On Xbox: LT

LT On Nintendo Switch: ZL

Using the relevant key will deflect incoming damage, including sending back projectiles toward the enemy user. It should be noted that while most attacks can be parried, some can not. These are Unblockable Attacks and are signified by a red light on an enemy. In this case, you have no choice but to dodge the incoming attack.

How to perform Vengeful Counters in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Reckless Attacks are indicated by this yellow light (Screenshot from PoP The Lost Crown)

Vengeful Counters are a type of parry. When a yellow light flashes on an enemy's head, they will perform a Reckless Attack. That's the player's cue to parry this incoming special move. A successful deflection initiates a Vengeful Counter — a cinematic finisher move that instantly kills the enemy. It should also be noted that parrying in general fills the Athra Gauge faster.

Thankfully, foes telegraph their Reckless Attacks with large enough of a window to react - at least on the Normal difficulty mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. This way, it is somewhat easier to counter them than the standard combos, whose patterns players will have to learn to manage while playing through the campaign.

The game is headed to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2024. That said, its demo is currently available to access. Furthermore, Deluxe Edition pre-purchasers will be able to dive into the latest side-scroller Ubisoft experience on January 15, 2024.